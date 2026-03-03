Super 14 takes break before intense quarterfinals

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lulo Hlazo from Buffs barges through the Young Leopards' defence during their Eastern Cape Super 14 clash at Baysville School of Skills on Saturday.

The Eastern Cape Super 14 will take a break this weekend.

This decision was undertaken by organisers to ensure that the teams are re-energised before the quarterfinal.

At the start of the tournament, the mini-break was scheduled to take place after the quarterfinals, but it was decided against that.

“With the halfway stage reached, we are taking a well-deserved one-week break in order for the teams to reset, re-energise and recuperate for the business end of the competition,” said the organisers.

The quarters will resume on 14 March.

Although not yet confirmed by the tournament organisers, it is expected that Borders East London Police, with 15 points, will face EP’s Star of Hope, who have 10 points, in East London, while Young Leopards, with 14, will square up against Trying Stars who also had 10 points in the Buffalo City region.

Fort Beaufort United, who finished with seven points, will travel to EP’s top-seeded team in Kariega and face defending champions Progress (14) in a repeat of the 2025 final.

GHT Brumbies, who finished second in the EP overall log with 10 points, will welcome Mdantsane‘s Swallows, who finished with 11.

Out of the remaining eight teams, only Swallows, Police and Progress have lifted the Super 14 trophy.

Progress have won it three times: in 2020, 2022 and 2025;

Police were the winners in 2015, 2019, 2023 and 2024; and

Swallows won it once, in 2018.

