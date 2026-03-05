Blitzboks’ Selvyn Davids ready to entertain again at BC Place

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It’s probably fair to say Selvyn Davids is an entertainer — on the rugby field, of course. Just ask the crowd at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada.

A few seasons ago, Davids showed remarkable soccer skills to set up a try at the HSBC SVNS Vancouver. When the fifth tournament of the 2026 series kicks off on Saturday, he will be back for more — refreshed and ready to help push the Springbok Sevens towards the series title.

The 31-year-old missed out on the last two tournaments in Singapore and Perth, but has recovered from an injury sustained in Cape Town, where the Blitzboks went back-to-back, much to the delight of their home supporters.

After being instrumental in the Cape Town victory, Davids could only watch from afar as the Blitzboks first struggled in Singapore and then turned up in style in Perth, winning the tournament.

“That was very frustrating,” Davids said on Wednesday. “To not be with the guys is not a great feeling as there is nothing you can do sitting at home, stressing about something you have no control over. You want to be part of the team all the time and when you are not there to help, it is not the greatest feeling.”

Consistency was one area of improvement we worked on and that will be a clear focus for us this weekend. We need to start well and keep that standard.” — Selvyn Davids

Despite spiking stress levels, Davids said the break was good for his body: “My legs are getting old now,” he joked, “so any rest is good for them. On a serious note, I do feel refreshed and ready to go.”

Despite being one of the world’s leading Sevens players and named in many post-season dream teams, Davids admitted the Blitzboks training sessions are as demanding as a match on tour.

“The guys really make sure you are at your best. There is good competition and depth among the group, and that pushes everyone to become better. Being in the squad to travel is also no guarantee you will stay there, so all of us will be ready to deliver on the weekend.

“Consistency was one area of improvement we worked on and that will be a clear focus for us this weekend. We need to start well and keep that standard.”

The Blitzboks are second on the log with two tournaments to play in the normal series.

Standings

Fiji 70 pts SA 66 NZ 62 France 54 Australia 54

SA Rugby Communications