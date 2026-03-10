Hudson Park, Cambridge gear up for Makhanda rugby tests

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hudson Park registered a hard-earned 17-12 win over Brandwag in the Ooskus Gymnasium sports festival at the weekend. Next week they will take on Grey High in the Wildeklawer Graeme College Festival in Makhanda.

Hudson Park and Cambridge underwent excellent preparation for the tough rugby matches they will face in Makhanda next week when they registered victories in the Ooskus Gymnasium sports festival at the weekend.

Hudson had a real arm wrestle with Kariega powerhouse Brandwag before subduing their opponents 17-12.

Cambridge had a slightly easier time against Somerset East school Gill College, eventually getting on top to secure a 44-19 victory.

Both KuGompa City teams are set for tougher games in the Wildeklawer Graeme College Festival, which takes place on the Makhanda school’s Somerset and Marais fields from March 19 to 21.

Hudson have one of the toughest examinations in Eastern Cape schools’ rugby when they take on Grey High on the Friday, while Cambridge also have a big test against Kingswood College.

The Kingswoodians gave an early indication of their form when they outclassed Robert Sobukwe Town’s (Graaff-Reinet) Volkskool 50-20 at the weekend.

“Playing at the festival is always special, and Marlow are a very tough side,” he said. “It’s a great chance for us to test ourselves against quality opposition.” — Jonty van der Meulen, Graeme head coach

Meanwhile, hosts Graeme and Marlow Agricultural will be eager to continue their steady build-up to the season when they clash in the festival finale on March 21. The festival clash traditionally provides a stern early-season examination, and Graeme’s head coach Jonty van der Meulen believes the occasion will offer valuable insight into where his team stands after weeks of preparation.

The clash with the Nxuba-based (Cradock) Marlow outfit is always a competitive encounter and Van der Meulen expects nothing less this time.

“Playing at the festival is always special, and Marlow are a very tough side,” he said. “It’s a great chance for us to test ourselves against quality opposition.”

Marlow head of rugby Gerrit Myburgh said the annual festival had become an important fixture on their calendar and an ideal opportunity to measure themselves against strong Eastern Cape opposition.

“It’s a very good and well-organised festival and always a highlight for Marlow to attend,” he said. “It’s good preparation for the season, and the boys and the coaches really enjoy the occasion. It’s also a great opportunity for us to play in the Eastern Cape against local schools and measure ourselves against some of the best teams in the region.”

Myburgh said continuity within the squad had given the Nxuba school a solid platform for the new season. “We’ve kept quite a few players from last year, about 10 who were part of the first-team group, so that gives us good experience and continuity for the long-term plan,” he said.

“At the same time we’ve got some exciting youngsters coming through from the U-16 side who had a very good year last season, as well as some second-team players who were on the fringe last year and are now pushing for opportunities.”

It was a great occasion for our teams to play against a strong rugby school, and we felt we did very well. The matches were very competitive, and that’s the type of rugby we want to continue playing — Gerrit Myburgh, Marlow head of rugby

Marlow opened their campaign against Fichardt Park in Bloemfontein last weekend, a match Myburgh described as a useful early test.

“The first team had a big game against Fichardt Park. It was a bit scrappy, but we managed to pull through with a win,” he said. “We are looking to improve on that this weekend and continue building momentum.”

Last year Marlow faced Selborne at the festival, an experience Myburgh said provided valuable exposure against a traditional rugby powerhouse.

“It was a great occasion for our teams to play against a strong rugby school, and we felt we did very well. The matches were very competitive, and that’s the type of rugby we want to continue playing.”

Looking ahead to the meeting with Graeme, Myburgh expects another demanding challenge.

“Graeme are a well-respected team and traditionally a strong rugby school, so it’s going to be a tough day,” he said. “They will put out strong teams, and we will have to step it up to give them a proper go.”

The first team programme on Somerset Field is:

Friday March 20

9am: Mzansi Academy vs PJ Olivier

10.15: Woodridge vs Mary Waters

11.30: Port Rex Tech vs Union High

12.45: Dale vs Brandwag

2pm: Grey High vs Hudson Park

3.15: Queen’s vs Nico Malan

Saturday March 21

8.30am: Port Alfred vs Ndzondelelo

9.45: Otto du Plessis vs Muir

11am: Daniel Pienaar vs Stirling

12.15: Kingswood vs Cambridge

1.30: Selborne vs Framesby

2.45: St Andrew’s vs Pearson

4pm: Graeme vs Marlow Agricultural

Daily Dispatch