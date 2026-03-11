Nell replaces injured Grobbelaar for Blitzboks in US

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jayden Nell joined the Springbok Sevens squad in the USA this week for the sixth and final HSBC SVNS tournament of the regular 2026 season in New York this weekend.

The utility forward replaces Christie Grobbelaar, who picked up a knee injury in Vancouver at the weekend and was ruled out for selection.

The uncapped Nell, who represented the Springbok Sevens ‘A’ side in the Rugby Africa Cup in Mauritius last year, is in line for a potential Blitzbok debut, just like his fellow ‘A’-side teammate Grant de Jager did in Vancouver.

The 20-year-old Nell, who attended Durbanville High School, also played for the SA “A”-side in 2024, and should he make his debut this weekend, he will join Nabo Sokoyi, Luan Giliomee, Renaldo Young and De Jager as new caps in the 2026 series.

Meanwhile, the Blitzboks have been drawn against New Zealand, France, and Australia in Pool A and against Fiji, Argentina, Great Britain, and Spain in Pool B.

The Blitzboks had close calls against both New Zealand and Australia in Vancouver, but have built significant momentum, and according to Tristan Leyds, everyone is pulling in the same direction.

It all came together nicely in the end and to be part of making it happen was rewarding — Tristan Leyds

Leyds, who was named Player of the Final in Vancouver, said the return of some senior players added to the side’s composure.

“We were lacking something at times during the season, and those lapses cost us, especially in Singapore, when we basically played against ourselves,” Leyds said.

“The senior guys helped eradicate those. We started slowly but we continued improving, and that final was just a game where everything came together for us.

“Some of them are playing in my position, and that added pressure on me to be at my best, and I think I responded well, so I’m happy with that outcome too.”

Winning the Player of the Final medal was the first time Leyds had won such an accolade, and the playmaker was pleased with the recognition: “I was doing my job, but it remains pleasing to win that. It was my first one and I will remember it for a long time.

“It all came together nicely in the end and to be part of making it happen was rewarding.”

Blitzboks pool schedule: (Saturday)

5.06pm: New Zealand

New Zealand 8.02pm: France

France 10.58pm: Australia

SA Rugby Communications