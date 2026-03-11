Tributes pour in after death of rugby legend Charles Kleinbooi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Glowing tributes have been pouring in from throughout South Africa after the death on Tuesday of the much-loved and respected Saru, EP and St Mark’s rugby legend Charles “Berg” Kleinbooi.

Playing at flank and No 8, Kleinbooi, who was known as Berg (mountain), embodied the essence of forward play with his tough, tireless and fearless approach to the game.

In a mark of respect on the national stage, there was a moment’s silence for one of rugby’s most revered figures at an SA Rugby amateur rugby conference in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Born in 1955 in Schauderville, Gqeberha, Kleinbooi’s rugby journey began in the 1960s at primary school. In 1964 he joined St Marks RFC, where he represented the club at all levels.

By 1976 he was a regular first-team player, and in 1977 he earned selection for the EP team under the auspices of the erstwhile SA Rugby Union (Saru).

He was part of their SA Cup-winning side in the early 1980s, played in the iconic red and black hooped jersey from 1977 to 1990 and captained the side in 1985. Between 1982 and 1987, Kleinbooi obtained Saru colours and represented South Africa, playing alongside Makhaya Jack, Peter Jooste, Gary Boshoff, Irvin October, Allister Coetzee, Eric Sauls and Zola Yeye.

After retiring from playing, Kleinbooi continued to serve the game as PRO for his club and union and as a member of the Eastern Province executive.

EP Elephants coach Allister Coetzee said Kleinbooi was a legend in the community and a true people’s person whom everyone connected with.

“On Monday I had the privilege of seeing Charles one last time before he passed on,” he said. “What struck me deeply was the number of people who came to visit him. It was a powerful testimony to the sort of man he was and the impact he had on so many lives.

“Charles, or ‘Berg’ as we all knew him, carried that nickname well. Like a mountain, he stood strong, dependable and solid in the lives of those around him. Charles made people feel seen and valued, and that is a rare gift.

“As a sportsman he was talented, but as a rugby player he was exceptional. He played the game with courage, pride and passion.

“Charles understood the brotherhood of rugby — the loyalty, the sacrifice, and the joy of playing for something bigger than yourself. But perhaps the greatest measure of a man is not the games he played but the lives he touched. The stream of people who came to see him was clear evidence of that. It spoke of love, respect and deep gratitude for the man he was.”

Former SA Rugby president Brian van Rooyen described Kleinbooi as a true servant of the game. “His passing marks the end of an era, but his legacy will remain firmly etched in the rich history of non-racial rugby in South Africa,” he said.

“Charles was more than just a rugby player — he was a symbol of courage, resilience and commitment during a time when the game itself became a platform for dignity and justice. As a proud player for St Mark’s Rugby Club and representing Eastern Province and Saru, he carried the values of non-racial sport with honour and humility.

“He was a formidable presence on the field. Playing at flank and No 8, Charles embodied the spirit of forward play — tough, tireless, and fearless.

“He was part of a generation of players who kept the flame of non-racial rugby burning, often against great odds. Their commitment ensured that rugby remained a sport of principle, unity and resistance, helping to shape the inclusive game we celebrate today.”

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said: “It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the passing of one of our most cherished Saru legends, Charles Kleinbooi.

“His contribution to South African rugby, on and off the field, has left an indelible mark on our sport and our nation. We honour his memory and celebrate the legacy he leaves behind.”

Veteran EP administrator Neville Brown paid tribute on behalf of Gqeberha Rugby Sub-Union executive and all rugby clubs, as well as PE Harlequins Glen Roses veterans

“A son of the soil, Charles Kleinbooi, has been called to higher service. A big tree fell when the final whistle of Charles’ earthly game was blown.

“He never talked the game but played it. He was a match-winner for St Mark’s, EP and Saru with his master brain at the back of the scrum.

“Charles was also a brilliantly strong swimmer for Blue Marlins Swimming Club,” he said.

PE Sports Legends Trust trustee Graeme Sauls said Kleinbooi had been brilliant across multiple sporting codes.

“We are mourning the loss of a truly remarkable sportsman,” he said. “He was not only brilliant across multiple sporting codes but also someone whose passion and love for sport inspired everyone around him.

“Off the field, he was known for his larger-than-life personality, his warmth, and the way he brought people together through sport. His legacy will live on in the many lives he touched and in the sporting communities he helped to uplift.

“Charles was honoured by the trust in 2021 for his contribution and excellence in sport.

“Charles is remembered as an outstanding Saru rugby player, but he also achieved national colours in water polo and lifesaving, held many records in swimming and was also an outstanding hockey and football player. His versatility as a sportsman was incredible, and he will be deeply missed.”

EP GM Mzi Mpofu said there had been a moment of silence at an SA national amateur rugby conference he had been attending in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

“The conference was attended by two delegates from each union, and the programme was chaired by Saru deputy president Francois Davids,” he said.

“After a moment of silence at the conference, Davids recounted his fond memories of sharing the field with Kleinbooi. Davids ended his impromptu tribute by indicating that he would attend Kleinbooi’s funeral.”

Funeral arrangements have not been announced yet.

