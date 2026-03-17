EP trails in Currie Cup sprint for promotion after early losses

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

EP Elephants wing Rodney Damons, left, challenges Falcons fullback Mbembe Payi for the ball during an SA Cup rugby match played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

The starting gun has been fired in the sprint to win promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division, and the Pumas, Griquas and Boland Cavaliers have emerged as frontrunners to cross the finishing line in first place.

Each side boasts a full house of 10 points after the opening two rounds and have shown they will be the teams to beat in the SA Cup where the top four teams qualify for the Premier Division.

Hot on their heels are the SWD Eagles (seven points), Cheetahs (six) and Griffons (six), who are all well poised to make a bid for promotion if the top teams falter in the nine-game season.

After losing their opening games against the Falcons and Pumas, EP are third from bottom on the table with work to do if they are to mount a serious challenge for promotion.

EP have a golden opportunity to claim their first win of the season when they host the Eagles at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday (kickoff 5pm).

EP coach Allister Coetzee is hoping his co-captain and lock Mzwanele Zito, scrum-half Sachin Toring and wing Rodney Damons all return to action for this key clash.

EP coach Allister Coetzee. (WERNER HILLS)

“It was a tough outing when we lost against the Pumas last week,” Coetzee said. “It was our second game of the season as a group, and there were other challenges.

“Our co-captain Mzwanele had to withdraw on Thursday night for personal reasons, and that had an effect on our lineouts because he is a lineout leader.

“Because of injuries, we had young wings playing their first match against the Pumas. But we will keep on going, and it is a big one against the Eagles.”

In second round action on Friday last week, the Cheetahs defeated the Leopards 64-7 in Potchefstroom, which was followed by the Pumas’ 47-10 success over EP in Mbombela.

Saturday’s two games went the way of the travelling sides: Griquas earned a 52-15 win over the Falcons in Kempton Park, while the Eagles downed Border 57-22 in KuGompo City.

On Sunday the Cavaliers beat the Griffons 56-23 in an ill-tempered affair in Wellington, where eight yellow and three red cards were brandished.

After the second round, Griquas maintained their No 1 ranking with a better points differential than the Cavaliers and Pumas.

This coming weekend’s round 3 action will see one fixture on Friday evening and four Saturday clashes.

The Cheetahs and Pumas lock horns at 6pm on Friday evening in Bloemfontein.

On Saturday the Boland Cavaliers host the Falcons in Wellington, Griquas take on Border in Kimberley and the Griffons entertain the Leopards in Welkom.

The Cheetahs delivered a commanding performance to overpower the Leopards in their clash at Olen Park on Friday evening for their first victory of the campaign. The Free Staters surged into a 38–0 halftime lead, built on forward dominance and clinical finishing.

Weekend fixtures

Friday:

Cheetahs v Pumas.

Saturday:

Griquas v Border Bulldogs,

Griffons v Leopards,

Border Bulldogs v Falcons,

EP Elephants v SWD Eagles.

Log (all teams have played two matches)

Griquas (10), Boland Cavaliers (10), Pumas (10), SWD Eagles (7), Cheetahs (6), Griffons (5), Falcons (5), EP Elephants (1), Border Bulldogs (0), Leopards (0).

- Additional reporting SA Rugby

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald