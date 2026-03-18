EP can build formidable SA Cup team, says Immelman

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EP Elephants fullback Lwandile Mapuko looks for a way past the Falcons defence during an SA Cup rugby match played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

There has been a timely morale-boosting message of encouragement for the EP Elephants ahead of their make-or-break SA Cup clash against the SWD Eagles at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Despite EP losing their opening two matches, Falcons coach JP Immelman said the Elephants have the players needed to build a strong team capable of providing formidable opposition for teams visiting Gqeberha.

Immelman made the assessment after his team emerged 29-23 winners over the Elephants in the opening round of the SA Cup at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium two weeks ago.

The Kempton Park side had to overturn a 17-12 halftime deficit before they were able to emerge winners after a nail-biting finish.

The Falcons outscored EP by four tries to two, with Ezrick Alexander, Adriaan Joubert, Pierre Rabie and Musa Tshabalala all crossing the whitewash for the Kempton Park side.

Falcons coach JP Immelman (SUPPLIED)

“I think EP will grow as a team and they were unlucky to lose to us in a close opening game,” Immelman said.

“EP did a lot of good things against us, but maybe their decision making on attack needs to improve. I think they can build a great team and they will be formidable opponents for other teams in the remaining nine rounds of the SA Cup.

“We knew it was going to be tough with Allister Coetzee [head coach] and Matt Proudfoot [forwards coach] preparing the Elephants. They are a pair of coaches who have been around and they put together a good side to face us.

“The Falcons were very chuffed to win in Gqeberha and we made some good new memories this time.”

Asked why EP had conceded a number of penalties in the game, Immelman said: “As all teams do, we did our homework before the game.

“The way the Falcons play is that we are a team that prides itself in keeping hold of the ball. When you do that you achieve accuracy and you force penalties on the opposition defence.

“Guys going off-side, not rolling away and those type of things happen if you are not disciplined enough. The Falcons also gave a few away a few like that. The refs are so hard on the breakdown now that if you are not 100% accurate, from a defensive point of view, you get punished.”

We want to build belief and a winning culture and this is a massive boost for the players in the way the Falcons want to play for the rest of the season — JP Immelman, Falcons coach

Immelman praised his team’s defensive work and said it had been crucial in obtaining a win.

“At one stage we defended quite well, but our attack did not get going as we would have liked it to,” he said.

“The Falcons are an attacking side and EP did their homework quite well. We had three or four good stints of defence where we forced turnovers and mistakes by EP. I think those key moments in a six-point game proved to be the difference between the teams.

“The Falcons did not have the greatest momentum in the run-up to the EP game. But we want to build belief and a winning culture and this is a massive boost for the players in the way the Falcons want to play for the rest of the season.”

In 2025 the Falcons narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier Division when they ended fifth on the SA Cup log, only two points behind the Boland Cavaliers.

Weekend fixtures

Friday:

Cheetahs v Pumas.

Saturday:

Griquas v Border Bulldogs,

Griffons v Leopards,

Border Bulldogs v Falcons,

EP Elephants v SWD Eagles.

Log (all teams have played two matches)

Griquas (10), Boland Cavaliers (10), Pumas (10), SWD Eagles (7), Cheetahs (6), Griffons (5), Falcons (5), EP Elephants (1), Border Bulldogs (0), Leopards (0).

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