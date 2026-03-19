Brumbies embrace underdog tag ahead of Super 14 semi, says Kongwana

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Brumbies loose forward Jady Hermanus is expected to be a key player for his team when they face EL Police in an EC Super 14 club semifinal showdown on Saturday.

Excited Makhanda team Brumbies have fully embraced the tag of being labelled underdogs ahead of their EC Super 14 club semifinal showdown against Border powerhouses EL Police on Saturday, says coach Unathi Kongwana.

There will be no place for the faint-hearted when the last four teams left standing collide in eagerly awaited semifinals in Kariega and KuGompo City (both 3pm kickoffs).

After four weeks of intense action, it will be a test of courage and stamina for the semifinalists who advanced to the last four after winning energy-sapping quarterfinals last week.

Two unbeaten regional powerhouse teams will collide when EP’s Progress face Border’s Young Leopards in what promises to be a bone-crunching clash at the Central Field.

Both sides have been in top form in the lead-up to the last four clash, which is expected to produce thrilling rugby for a capacity crowd expected to pack the Central Field (kickoff 3pm).

Brumbies coach Unathi Kongwana (Supplied)

Champions Progress were made to sweat before they were able to emerge narrow 28-23 winners over a Fort Beaufort United side who fought bravely until the final whistle last week.

Leopards booked their berth in the last four with a convincing 33-10 win over a dangerous Trying Stars outfit at the Ducats Field in KuGumpo City.

In Saturday’s other semifinal, success-hungry Makhanda outfit Brumbies are facing their toughest hurdle when they face a formidable EL Police side at Police Park in KuGompo City.

“This is a game of rugby, and you have to play at home and away,” Kongwana said. “It is good to be an underdog when some people overlook you.

“People don’t know what to expect from us, and we will definitely bring our side of the story and fight for one another. You have the same mentality of hunger, and I think the camp is very positive and knows what needs to be done.

“The guys are ready and excited for our trip to Police Park. It was great to see the guys at training working hard for each other and pushing one another. We had lots of players at training on Monday and that gives us options about the plan we want to use in the semifinal.

“It is exciting being involved in a semifinal away from home. This is a new challenge which we have to take with both hands.”

Progress assistant coach Elroy Ligman said his team is expecting a very difficult game against Young Leopards.

“We have seen in Super Rugby so far that the Leopards have been playing some incredible rugby and doing very well,” he said. “They are unbeaten in this competition, so it will be a tough game for us.”

Progress assistant coach Elroy Ligman (SUPPLIED)

“Progress don’t know a lot about them [Leopards] and how they play. This gives us an opportunity to focus more on our own game and how we want to play and execute our game in the semifinal.

“This is going to be a good semifinal for fans to watch. We are playing at home, and that should be a bonus for us.

“Progress are taking it week by week, and we are done with the quarterfinals and we are looking forward to the next game. Progress will do our homework during the week, and from what we have seen on social media, Leopards are a pretty decent outfit.

“In the semifinal we will be looking to improve at the breakdown after we conceded a lot of penalties in that department of the game against Fort Beaufort.”

Saturday’s semifinals (3pm kickoffs):

EL Police vs Brumbies (Police Park, KuGompo City),

Progress vs Young Leopards (Central Field, Kariega).

The Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 competition will kick off on Saturday with matches in Gqeberha and Humansdorp. The remainder of the clubs will kick off the tournament on March 28.

Saturday’s Grand Challenge fixtures (both 3.30pm kickoffs):

Harlequins vs Hankey Villagers,

Kruisfontein vs Jeffreys Bay.

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