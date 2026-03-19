EP must box clever against muscular Eagles, says Coetzee

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EP flyhalf Garth April has a shot at goal during his team's SA Cup match against the Falcons at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

EP need to box clever and show patience when they take on a muscular SWD Eagles side in a high-stakes SA Cup showdown in Gqeberha on Saturday, says Elephants coach Allister Coetzee.

After coming up short against the Falcons and Pumas in their opening games, EP are determined to kickstart their season with a much-needed win at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 5pm).

“Our third round fixture against SWD on Saturday is a big match, as is every match in this competition where points are at stake,” Coetzee said. “We played the Eagles in a warm-up, and we saw they are a big physical side.

“That seems to be the nature of the beast in the SA Cup, where teams are physical. I am pleased about how EP stood up against the Pumas, and our physicality in the game was a big positive for us. This will be a tough game against a well-organised Eagles side who have a strong kicking plan.

“We have to have set-piece parity. The Eagles keep it simple and give the ball to you and say ‘you play’. So we have to box a bit clever and have more patience in our kicking game.

“EP need to get on the front foot and play our game because that makes EP’s attack very effective. We also must play in the right areas of the field, and hopefully we will get Rodney Damons and our co-captain Mzwanele Zito back. EP must be much better as a group on Saturday.”

EP Elephants coach Allister Coetzee Picture: Brendan Moran / Gallo Images (Gallo)

A hat-trick by Pumas loose forward Ntsika Fisanti set the tone for the Pumas’ decisive 47-10 win in Mbombela last week.

“EP battled at set-piece time against the Pumas, and that was the biggest problem for us,” Coetzee said. “We were penalised at scrum time, and our lineout did not function as well as it should have in a game like that.

“Your set-piece, however, has to give you an opportunity to stay in the arm wrestle, and that did not happen. In addition, we had so many opportunities to put points on the board, but we could not take advantage of them.”

A fascinating tactical battle two former Springbok coaches will unfold in Gqeberha on Saturday.

My overarching plan is to make a difference in different areas and be involved at every level from junior up — Heyneke Meyer, former Bok coach

Experienced Coetzee will be plotting EP’s strategy in a duel against an Eagles side coached by former Bok coach Heyneke Meyer.

EP and the Eagles have set their sights on a top four finish in the SA Cup so that they can secure a berth in Currie Cup Premier Division in 2026. Both unions have been described as sleeping giants, and Coetzee and Meyer want their respective unions to become major players on SA’s rugby landscape.

In 2025 the Elephants ended seventh on the SA Cup log and the Eagles occupied ninth place when they failed in their quest to gain promotion.

When he was appointed at the end of 2025, Meyer said he believed he could build a team capable of competing with SA’s best, and he would be keen to lay down a marker against the Elephants.

“The job is bigger than just being a head coach,” Meyer said. “What makes it attractive to me is that it involves building the entire structure.

“My overarching plan is to make a difference in different areas and be involved at every level from junior up. Coaching is only 50% of it — I’ve always loved building structures.”

The Eagles flexed their muscles when they powered their way to a 57-22 win over the Border Bulldogs in KuGompo City last week.

Weekend fixtures

Friday:

Cheetahs v Pumas

Saturday:

Griquas v Border Bulldogs

Griffons v Leopards

Border Bulldogs v Falcons

EP Elephants v SWD Eagles

Log (all teams have played two matches)

Griquas (10) Boland Cavaliers (10) Pumas (10) SWD Eagles (7) Cheetahs (6) Griffons (5) Falcons (5) EP Elephants (1) Border Bulldogs (0) Leopards (0)

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