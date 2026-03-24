Nico Malan hit back to shut out Queen’s

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Nico Malan No 8 Luciano Botha dives over for one of their tries in their victory over Queen's in the Wildeklawer Graeme College Rugby Festival in Makhanda on Friday

After the threat of being overwhelmed by the classy running of the Queen’s backline, Nico Malan transformed their game to defeat the Komani team 26-19 in the Wildeklawer Graeme College Rugby Festival in Makhanda on Friday.

The final match of the Friday programme was a fitting end to the day’s play as Nico Malan found their mojo in no uncertain fashion to run their opponents ragged as they transformed a 12-0 deficit into final victory.

Queen’s sped ahead with tries by Mtokozisi Mbambo and Tyler von Cullwitz and the Humansdorp outfit seemed to spend most of the first period defending in their own half.

But finally, when they did break through, they produced a remarkable turnaround to level the match at halftime, and then to dominate most of the second half as the pressure was transferred onto their opponents.

This time it was Queen’s who were kept pinned in their half and once Nico Malan had their tails up, there was no stopping them.

Queens did cross the line again near the end, but the final whistle went immediately after the conversion to end a pulsating day of schoolboy rugby at the Somerset Field.

Earlier, Dale delivered a performance of high energy and commitment to outduel Brandwag in a real arm wrestle, in which the result was in the balance until the end.

Dale, who trailed 17-15 at halftime, had the better of the second half and tries by Azola Sodlaka and Liybona Mayikana took them into a 10-point lead at 27-17.

At that stage they were spending a lot of time in Brandwag’s half and the Kariega side had to defend with immense vigour and diligence.

But eventually they were able to work their way into opposition territory and from a five-metre lineout, Dale illegally halted a maul and the referee awarded Brandwag a penalty try.

That made it a three-point game with eight minutes to go, but neither side were able to add further points, giving Dale their third win (27-24) in three matches this season.

Other tries for Dale came from Kungawo Jaca and Lukho Mzingaye, while Sonwabise Dyani kicked two conversions and a penalty.

Brintley Brandt and Clevelon Deysel scored tries for Brandwag and Rezanio Petrus slotted two conversions and a penalty.

Woodridge and Mary Waters produced the first ferocious contest of the festival in a match which went to and fro before Woodridge finally sealed it with a try in the corner five minutes from the end.

They were first to take control with tries by Joel Fourie and Lisekho Matiwana, building up a handy 10-0 lead.

Mary Waters hit back when some scrambling in defence by the Woodridge players saw them beaten by the bounce of the ball and Lozro Gill dotted down for the Makhanda team. The conversion made it 10-7 at halftime.

Then it was the turn of Mary Waters to show their running skills and they did so with great ambition to take the lead through Liyabona Simani, with Gill kicking his second conversion.

Trailing 14-10, Woodridge wasted a few opportunities on attack before finally nailing an overlap for James Waller to race over for the winning score, 15-14.

In slightly more decisive results, Grey High had just too much gas across the board for Hudson Park, winning 33-12, and Union High outgunned Port Rex Tech 39-11.

To their credit, Hudson never gave up trying and scored two tries in the second half to ensure the score did not spiral out of control.

Grey held a 19-0 lead at the break and after conceding a try early in the second half, they hit back with two more tries to give them enough breathing space, even with Hudson Park having the final say.

Union High were full of invention and running as they took command after conceding an early try against Port Rex.

In a purple patch they ran in three quick tries to surge ahead 19-5 and though Port Rex kept in sight with two penalties, Union led 22-11 at break.

With centre Leander Kraai a constant threat on attack and deadly accurate with the boot, they consolidated that lead in the second half with two more tries, while Kraai kicked four conversions and two penalties.