Madibaz must deal better with pressure moments, says Manuel

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Sean van Zijl on attack for the Madibaz during their Varsity Shield clash against Wits in Gqeberha.

The Madibaz must show improvement in handling pressure moments when they face Sol Plaatje University in a crunch Varsity Shield clash in Kimberley on Friday, says coach David Manuel.

After losses against Wits and the University of the Western Cape, the Madibaz have refocused ahead of a match they must win to earn a semifinal berth.

“Last week we spoke about staying in the fight and not giving up like we felt we did against Wits,” Manuel said. “This week the Madibaz fought until the end, and if we had scored a late try for the draw with two minutes to go, it could have changed the outcome.

“But that is where this Madibaz team is at right now. We just need to have better moments. There are pressure moments that we cannot deal with.

“In this game and at this level, you need to have better moments. Then you need to stack those better moments on top of one another — and that is what we are not doing.

Madibaz coach David Manuel. (Supplied)

“We are having bad moments under pressure and that accumulates against us, and that puts us into a negative mental spiral.

“I understand there are players in the system for the first time, and they are playing in critical positions, so it takes time. Building a team takes time, and we have lost some critical players that were stalwarts last season, like our captain Leon van der Merwe and others.

“They were critical stake-holders for the team, but we lost them. Now these young men in these positions need to grow consistently and make sure they get better.

“The team refocused on Sunday and we know we must beat Sol Plaatje University to get into a semifinal. So that is our new focus and goal, to get into a semi, and that gives us a lottery ticket to go to the final.

I have asked the boys to study hard and get academic results, but we also need results on the field as well — David Manuel, Madibaz coach

“We are looking forward to our prep, though there are a lot of academic tests to be written during the week. I have asked the boys to study hard and get academic results, but we also need results on the field as well.

“The team are looking forward to the build-up to the Sol Plaatje match.

The Madibaz’ match against UWC on Friday started with both sides testing each other, but clear scoring opportunities were limited in the opening stages.

The visitors showed early attacking intent, yet it was UWC who broke the deadlock in the 20th minute, with hooker Marciano Forbes powering over from a rolling maul.

The Madibaz responded with a penalty from flyhalf Raashied Conrad to narrow the gap, leaving the halftime score at a tight 5-3 in favour of the hosts.

The home side came out with renewed energy after the break, extending their lead through Daniel Damons, before Madibaz hit back with a maul try from Luan Verster.

However, Forbes struck again to claim his brace, restoring UWC’s control of the contest.

The hosts then took charge, with winger Leachim Adams scoring back-to-back tries to push the lead to 29-10.

Despite a spirited fightback from the Madibaz, who crossed late through Cole Hilpert and Chuma Blouw, UWC held their nerve to win.

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