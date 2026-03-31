Exciting Easter challenge lies ahead for Eastern Cape rugby teams

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Graeme College scrumhalf Luke Doyle prepares to feed the scrum in their match against Marlow at the recent Graeme Rugby Festival. Both teams will be in action in Easter festivals in Johannesburg this weekend with Graeme playing at St John's and Marlow playing at KES.

Eastern Cape schoolboy rugby teams will once again take centre stage during the annual Easter festival circuit, with several sides travelling across the country to test themselves against top opposition in a series of high-profile fixtures.

At the Pretoria Boys’ High festival in Pretoria, Grey High and Selborne College will fly the provincial flag in a demanding programme.

Grey High open their campaign against Parktown on Saturday before facing the formidable Affies outfit on Monday, a clash that traditionally provides a stern benchmark for any side. With their structured approach and physical pack, Grey will be eager to measure their progress against one of the country’s powerhouses.

Selborne, meanwhile, come up against Rondebosch on Saturday in what should be a fast-paced encounter, before taking on Parktown. Known for their flair and attacking intent, the East London outfit will look to impose their tempo and make a strong early-season statement.

In Durban, Framesby are set for a busy schedule at the prestigious Kearsney Festival.

They begin on Thursday against Zimbabwe’s Peterhouse Boys’ High, offering a different challenge against SA’s neighbouring opposition.

Across all four festivals, the Eastern Cape teams will be eager not only to secure results but also to build combinations and momentum for the season ahead

The Gqeberha team then tackle Glenwood, one of KwaZulu-Natal’s traditional rugby strongholds, before wrapping up against Helpmekaar, another tough outfit, on Monday.

With three matches in quick succession, squad depth and conditioning will be crucial, but Framesby’s reputation for physicality and discipline should stand them in good stead.

The KES Festival in Johannesburg features a strong Eastern Cape contingent, with Hudson Park, Pearson, Marlow, St Andrew’s, Queen’s and Dale College all in action.

Hudson Park face Worcester Gymnasium before taking on Eldoraigne, two fixtures that will test their defensive organisation and ability to adapt.

Pearson meet Eldoraigne first and then Cranbrook, providing an opportunity for the Gqeberha side to showcase their development against varied opposition.

Marlow, known for their forward-oriented game, will come up against Northwood and later Noordheuwel, where their set-piece strength could prove decisive.

St Andrew’s play the feature match against hosts KES on the Saturday, while Queen’s will be well tested by Noordheuwel.

Dale, one of the Eastern Cape’s proud rugby nurseries, tackle Cranbrook and Worcester Gymnasium, fixtures that should offer a balance between physical confrontation and open play.

At the St John’s Festival, also in Johannesburg, Graeme College and Kingswood College will represent the province. Graeme open against St Benedict’s before a marquee clash with Bishops, a match that traditionally delivers high-quality rugby. Kingswood, meanwhile, face St David’s and Monument, two sides known for their structured and disciplined approach.

Across all four festivals, the Eastern Cape teams will be eager not only to secure results but also to build combinations and momentum for the season ahead. These fixtures provide invaluable exposure to different playing styles and high-pressure environments, allowing coaches to assess depth and refine strategies.

With a proud rugby heritage in the region, expectations will be high that the Eastern Cape representatives can make a strong impression. If early-season preparation is anything to go by, they have the talent and determination to do just that on one of school rugby’s biggest stages.

Easter Festival fixtures

Pretoria Boys’ High in Pretoria

April 4:

9am: Grey High v Parktown,



10.30: Rondebosch v Selborne.

April 6:

9am: Selborne v Parktown,



12.00: Grey High v Affies.

Kearsney Festival in Durban

April 2 : 9.20am: Framesby v Peterhouse Boys’ High (Zimbabwe),

: 9.20am: Framesby v Peterhouse Boys’ High (Zimbabwe), April 4: 1pm: Framesby v Glenwood,

1pm: Framesby v Glenwood, April 6: 8am: Helpmekaar v Framesby.

KES Festival in Johannesburg

April 4:

Hudson Park v Worcester Gym,



Eldoraigne v Pearson,



Northwood v Marlow,



Dale v Cranbrook,



Noordheuwel v Queen’s,



KES v St Andrew’s College.

April 6:

Eldoraigne v Hudson Park,



Dale v Worcester Gym,



Pearson v Cranbrook,



Marlow v Noordheuwel,



Northwood v St Andrew’s College,



KES v Queen’s.

St John’s Festival in Johannesburg

April 2:

St Benedict’s v Graeme,



Kingswood v St David’s.

April 4:

Graeme v Bishops,



Kingswood v Monument.

Daily Dispatch