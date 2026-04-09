Go-getting Brumbies primed to hit ground running in Top 12

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Brumbies flyhalf Merlin du Plessis carries the ball during his team's EC Super 14 club rugby clash against Star of Hope.

Go-getting Makhanda club rugby team Brumbies are primed to hit the ground running and build on the sparkling form they showed in the EC Super 14 when they face Joubertina United in a EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 fixture on Saturday.

Playing at home in front of their die-hard fans could give Brumbies a vital edge in what is expected to be a tight tussle between two well-matched teams.

When the teams clashed in the Super 14, Joubertina emerged narrow 22-19 winners.

If Brumbies seize their opportunities, they could be one of the clubs poised to challenge the recent dominance of Gardens, Harlequins, Kruisfontein United and Progress in the Top 12.

Joubertina started their Top 12 campaign in winning form when they beat Star of Hope 29-26 in their opening game on March 28.

Brumbies coach Unathi Kongwana (Supplied)

In the recently completed Super 14 tournament, Brumbies embraced the tag of being labelled underdogs ahead of a semifinal defeat to a powerful EL Police outfit, who went on to lift the trophy.

“People don’t always know what to expect from us,” Brumbies coach Unathi Kongwana said when asked about his team’s “can-do” philosophy towards the game.

“It is all about the alignment of players and people fulfilling their roles within the system. It helps a lot when people know what their roles at the club are.

“Running rugby is in our DNA, and that is what Brumbies are all about. That is how we plan to play the whole time, and we cannot run away from that style because it is in us.”

Grand Challenge champions Gardens get their season underway with a clash against Park in Gqeberha.

Despite experiencing mixed fortunes at the Saldanha Super 8 Easter tournament in George, Gardens are favoured to emerge with the points against a Park side who struggled in the Super 14.

Park failed to win any of their matches in the cross-border tournament and are desperate to up their game in the Grand Challenge.

With a blend of youth, hunger and the unwavering support of the Gardens faithful, we are looking forward to an exciting season — Julian Daniels, Gardens coach

Gardens, who opted not to play in the EC Super 14 tournament, kept themselves busy with warm-up matches against Grand Challenge clubs ahead of the Saldanha tournament.

“We’ve intentionally given our young players opportunities to compete at the highest level of club rugby, and that’s already strengthening our squad,” Gardens coach Julian Daniels said.

Gardens assistant coach Clyde Theron is looking forward to seeing his team’s youthful backline making an impression in the Top 12.

“Our backline has an average age of only 22,” he said. “With a blend of youth, hunger and the unwavering support of the Gardens faithful, we are looking forward to an exciting season.”

After being beaten by EL Police in the Super 14 final, Progress kick off their top campaign with a testing clash against Trying Stars in Alexandria.

“I feel Progress have the firepower needed to do well in 2026, and fans can expect a brand of rugby where we want to have structure and build our game,” Progress coach Shaun “Trok” Oliver said.

“We will also allow our young players to enjoy themselves, so we are all excited about the new season. Everyone must pull through and we will take it one game at a time.”

Grand Challenge fixtures (all 3.30pm kickoffs)

Top 12:

Trying Stars v Progress;

Hankey Villagers v Jeffreys Bay;

Park v Gardens;

Brumbies v Joubertina

Middle 12:

Kirkwood v Evergreens;

Despatch Oostelikes v Central;

Kwaru v Motherwell;

Born Fighters v United Barbarians;

Spring Rose v Suburban;

Missionvale v African Bombers.

Bottom 12:

Lily White v Adelaide Rangers;

Windvogel v Kareedouw Tigers;

Helenvale v Orlando Eagles;

Middelburg Eagles v Despatch;

Police/Crusaders v Middelburg Excelsior;

St Marks v Klipfontein.

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