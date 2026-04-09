Quewin Nortje back to add strike power for Springbok Sevens in Hong Kong

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Quewin Nortje will make a first appearance for the Springbok Sevens team in the 2026 season next weekend after being named in the squad to travel east to Hong Kong for the first of the three HSBC SVNS World Championship tournaments.

The 23-year-old flyer had a frustrating time with injuries this season and missed all six regular stops of the HSBC SVNS Series, but he is now fit and ready and will be an important cog in the Blitzbok attack at the Cathay Pacific/HSBC SVNS Hong Kong, with a strike rate of 32 tries in 12 tournaments.

The inclusion of Nortje, whose last appearance was at the inaugural World Championship tournament in Los Angeles, where the Blitzboks won the title in May 2025, is one of three changes to the squad that completed the series in New York last month with a fourth tournament win out of six played.

Christie Grobbelaar, Dewald Human and Gino Cupido were ruled out after picking up injuries on the North American leg, where they also won in Vancouver, with Zain Davids and Jayden Nell coming in to complete the travelling squad for the tournament at Kai Tak Sports Park, where 12 teams are divided into three pools of four.

Davids was rested for the North American leg and Nell replaced Grobbelaar before the New York tournament, where he did enough on debut to convince Springbok Sevens head coach Philip Snyman he can be trusted in the cauldron of Hong Kong, the only venue where the Blitzboks are yet to win a title.

Apart from Nell and David Brits, who will also disembark at Hong Kong International Airport for the first time, the rest of the squad have 38 combined visits to the famous Far East city, and enter the World Championship with good momentum, having won the last three tournaments.

Snyman said they had to go back to zero once they returned and started building momentum towards the three World Championship events, in Hong Kong, Valladolid and Bordeaux, at their Stellenbosch training base.

“We started over. This is a new challenge and we have some players coming back, so we had to align first and the best way to do that is to start at the basics,” he said.

“We worked hard in training, pushed each other very hard and reminded ourselves of our objectives at the start of this campaign. Doing well in Hong Kong was one of them, so we know what we are training for.

“Nothing has changed from our competitive excellence mindset in camp, so we will again travel with a quiet determination to build this team into one of the best in the world.

“Everyone is working towards that goal, whether he is selected for a particular trip or not. Someone like Quewin worked very hard over a few months in that role and will be ready to contribute as we know he can.”

Hong Kong pools (men)

A: South Africa, Argentina, Spain, Uruguay;

South Africa, Argentina, Spain, Uruguay; B: Fiji, France, Great Britain, Germany;

Fiji, France, Great Britain, Germany; C: New Zealand, Australia, Kenya, USA.

Blitzboks pool schedule

April 17:

5.16am, Uruguay;

8.49am: Spain.

April 18:

6.13am, Argentina.

Springbok Sevens squad for Hong Kong: Ryan Oosthuizen, Impi Visser (capt), Zain Davids, Ronald Brown, Selvyn Davids, Siviwe Soyizwapi, Shilton van Wyk, Quewin Nortje, Donavan Don, Sebastiaan Jobb, David Brits, Tristan Leyds, Jayden Nell.

SA Rugby Communications