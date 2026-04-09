WSU All Blacks ready to breach Wits fortress in Varsity Shield final

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Walter Sisulu University All Blacks celebrate beating UWC in the Varsity Shield semifinal played at Sisa Dukashe in Mdantsane last week.

The Walter Sisulu University All Blacks travelled to Johannesburg on Thursday, bursting with confidence ahead of their Varsity Shield final against Wits on Friday evening (6.30pm).

The game will be played under lights at Wits Stadium, which is a fortress for the home team, but will field another attempt at Shield silverware for the All Blacks after failures in 2018 and 2021.

Wits are yet to be beaten at the venue, and in the semifinal they decapitated Madibaz by handing them a 60-plus score. That type of Wits record at home will not distract the All Blacks, head coach Thembani Mkokeli, said.

The focus during the week has been on improving their game and not looking much at their opponents.

Discipline, proper decision-making, execution of 50/50s and game management when under the pump are things they put under the microscope in their team talks before heading to Gauteng.

We gave away too many penalties against UWC and that kept them in the game. We can’t have that ill-discipline and give Wits the momentum because they will punish us — Thembani Mkokeli, Walter Sisulu All Blacks coach

In February those areas were spot on as the sides ended with a 27-27 draw in the round-robin stage. It was not 100% that way in their semifinal last week against UWC in Mdantsane.

“We gave away too many penalties against UWC and that kept them in the game. We can’t have that ill-discipline and give Wits the momentum because they will punish us,” Mkokeli said.

Another issue was the decision-making on the field by the players. In some instances, the All Blacks went for the line instead of kicking for the poles and taking straightforward points available.

“We as the coaches see things differently on some occasions, and the players feel they have the edge and want to go for maximum points. It will be key for the decision-making to be on point,” he said.

The last training session at home was on Wednesday, before they acclimatised to the altitude on Thursday.

“There are no major injuries. There are just bruises. Rugby is a contact sport, so they are expected. We will be fresh for the final,” Mkokeli said.

He was impressed by how captain Lukhangele Tshayi and his vice Sipho Hobosch have managed the team on the floor. He said he wants one more performance in leading the charges. The duo are nominated for top awards. Tshayi is in the mix for the player and backline of the tournament, while Hobosch is up for the forwards award.

“Last time we checked, they were leading in the votes. We hope they win the categories because they have worked hard. We both had conversations with them at the start of the season regarding our plans, and they have been growing into their roles and have led from the front,” Mkokeli said.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch