Glasgow clash will be like Test match for Stormers, says Snyman

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Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu of the Stormers is tackled by Connacht captain Cian Prendergast during a United Rugby Championship clash at the Cape Town Stadium.

It will be a like a Test match for the Stormers when they face table-topping Glasgow Warriors in a crunch United Rugby Championship showdown on Saturday, says the Cape team’s assistant coach Dawie Snyman.

After losing against Connacht last weekend, the second-placed Stormers are desperate to get back on the winning track at the Cape Town Stadium (kickoff 1.45pm). This is the Stormers’ final home game before tough matches on the road against Ulster and Cardiff.

“Glasgow are doing really well this season,” Snyman said. “They’re top of the log and we’re second, so it’s a big clash which will probably decide who can push on and finish at the top.

“The Stormers can’t look past this weekend. We need to get everything right now and make sure we deliver the performance we want.

“The tour will take care of itself, but if we want to give ourselves a proper chance of finishing in the top four, this game is vital.

“Glasgow have got a really strong set-piece and a good maul, and from that comes a lot of options. We need to be sharp and understand where opportunities are, but also identify where we can put them under pressure.”

The Lions hit their straps and played a great game, and it’s never easy at Ellis Park. Once they get on a roll on it, it’s hard to stop their momentum — Assistant coach Dawie Snyman

Snyman said the Stormers would not be lulled into a false sense of security after Glasgow slumped to a 54-12 loss to the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday.

“The Lions hit their straps and played a great game, and it’s never easy at Ellis Park,” he said. “Once they get on a roll on it, it’s hard to stop their momentum. They have a lot of confidence at the moment, and it was more about how well the Lions played than Glasgow getting things wrong.

“Glasgow are a good club with great players and a lot of internationals on their side. So it’s a great test for us. And it’s games; you actually want to play this part of the season where it’s going to prepare you for the play-off games.”

Stormers playmaker Sasha Feinberg-Mngomezulu said he was expecting to face an emotionally charged Warriors outfit.

“They didn’t start [against the Lions] with their full-strength team probably because they’re loaded for us,” he said. “I think that can also give you an emotionally charged-up team.

“I think, if anything, it actually makes it a level contest that’s going to be about who’s best on the day, because we’re both coming off the same emotional kind of roller-coaster and two losses with no points. So I don’t think it could be more even at this point.”

Stormers coach John Dobson said he must be spot on with his selections for the top-of-the-table clash. “The Glasgow game is massive,” he said. “To get nothing out of the Connacht game was very disappointing.

“Now we have to win all three of our last games to get where we want to be. That is easier said than done. First up is Glasgow and then two 4G pitch matches away against two teams competing for the top eight.

“The Stormers were loose throughout the game against Connacht. There were a couple of patches in the first half that we spoke about where we shuffled it around.”

Weekend URC fixtures

Friday:

Edinburgh v Sharks

Saturday:

Stormers v Glasgow Warriors,

Lions v Connacht,

Scarlets v Bulls.

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