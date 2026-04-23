Junior Boks primed to hit ground running against Los Pumitas

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Junior Springbok captain Riley Norton (front right) at a training session at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium B field this week ahead of his team's opening match against Argentina on Monday.

The Junior Springboks are primed to hit the ground running with a fast-paced game centred on physicality and ball‑in‑play time when they face Argentina in their opening encounter at the U20 Rugby Championship in Gqeberha on Monday, says coach Kevin Foote.

The SA versus Argentina clash (kickoff 4.10pm) is the second game of a double header at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, which kicks off with a showdown between defending champions New Zealand and Australia (2pm).

Foote said one of the team’s big objectives at training camps had been to step up fitness levels ahead of three tough matches in two weeks.

“Playing southern hemisphere teams presents a different type of challenge,” he said. “They produce far more ball‑in‑play time compared to a team like Georgia, who are heavily set‑piece orientated.”

Foote said SA’s focus on conditioning was shaped by lessons learned in last year’s tournament.

“Our experience in Gqeberha was that the surface can be soft underfoot, which led to several players cramping,” he said. “So we want to ensure our fitness levels match how we intend to play, especially against teams who favour a fast‑paced game.”

Junior Boks coach Kevin Foote (Ashley Vlotman)

SA Rugby chief executive Rian Oberholzer said it was all systems go for Gqeberha to host the tournament for a second time, and a memorable experience was expected.

“Last year’s event was a massive success, and we are thrilled that this tournament will be returning to Gqeberha,” he said.

Sanzaar chief executive Brendan Morris said: “The third edition of this important championship will again be played at the wonderful Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha as Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa go head-to-head over three rounds.

“As in previous years, the tournament will provide a vital pathway for up-and-coming rugby talent through exposure to essential international competition and provide development opportunities for the next generation of coaches, team management and match officials.

The Argentina U20 team (Los Pumitas) has been putting in the hard yards ahead of their first big test of the 2026 season.

Eusebio Guinazu, one of the Argentina coaches said: “We have very good expectations for this Rugby Championship, with two fundamental priorities. The first is the personal development of the players, players who are all part of a national high-performance plan.

“For many of these boys it will be their first experience competing at this level, and we believe that this tournament has to be an experience that adds value in the development of the players and, that adds value not only to compete in this instance, but a value that can remain with them throughout their careers.

“We believe that in this way we will really be making a contribution to the personal development of each of these players who are part of the national high-performance system. And the best way to develop players is the second priority we have, which is to compete.

“It’s a great opportunity to play against South Africa, New Zealand and Australia, to really prepare ourselves and the team to be prepared for this level of competition, with the ultimate goal of getting very good results.

“But that those results come from the awareness and naturalisation of many habits, and a certain work ethic that leads us to obtain those results.

“We believe that if we continue to prepare in that way we can get those results, so our expectations are very good and are based on these two big priorities.

“The group is really very good. All the players come from doing their respective pre-seasons.

“We believe that we have a very good combination and a very good mix between many players who have done their pre-seasons with Super Rugby Americas franchises, and many of them have even had minutes of competition.”

Fixtures

Monday:

2pm: New Zealand v Australia;

4.10pm: Junior Boks v Argentina

May 3:

2pm: New Zealand v Argentina;

4.10pm: Junior Boks v Australia

May 9:

2pm: Argentina v Australia;

4.10pm: Junior Boks v New Zealand

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