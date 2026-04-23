Warring neighbours go toe-to-toe in SA Cup derby battle

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EP Elephants centre Troy Delport is tackled during his team's SA Cup match against Griquas at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

The gloves will come off when struggling regional rugby rivals the EP Elephants and Border Bulldogs go toe-to-toe in a grudge SA Cup derby battle in Gqeberha on Friday.

Duels between these warring next-door neighbours are not for the faint-hearted, and a frenzied struggle for precious log points will unfold at the Madibaz Stadium (kickoff 3pm).

Because of financial constraints, both unions are operating on a semi-professional basis, and this has resulted in EP and Border struggling to hold their own against rival teams with better financial resources.

Those financial struggles, however, will be forgotten for 80 minutes on Friday in a seventh-round clash which holds exciting possibilities for both teams.

With regional bragging rights at stake, the Elephants will leave everything out on the field in what is expected to be a fiery bottom-of-the-log battle against their old foes.

A wounded EP side are licking their wounds after a 52-9 drubbing at the hands of Griquas last week, while the Bulldogs arrived in Gqeberha on the back of a heavy 74-5 loss against the Boland Cavaliers.

EP Elephants coach Allister Coetzee (Fredlin Adriaan)

The battling Bulldogs have lost all six of their opening matches, while EP have fared marginally better with a single win to their name. The long losing sequence has left the Bulldogs anchored at the bottom of the log, while EP occupies eighth spot in the 10-team league.

EP coach Allister Coetzee will demand better discipline from his players in a match where tempers could become frayed. Coetzee said three yellow cards — which resulted in his team playing with 13 men at one stage in the second half — had proved to be a crippling blow when EP crashed to defeat against Griquas.

EP held a narrow 9-7 lead with time running out in the first half before referee Lulutho Matomela awarded a penalty try to Griquas and yellow-carded Elephants lock Athenkosi Khetani. This sequence of events turned the tide in the favour of the visitors, who took full advantage in the second half, scoring seven unanswered tries.

“The big blow for us was the yellow cards, and it is impossible to play against the Currie Cup champions with 13 men,” Coetzee said. “While we were down to 13 men, Griquas took advantage, and they punished us with their experience and quick outside backs.

“EP’s players put their bodies on the line, but it was discipline and lost opportunities that let us down badly.”

Coetzee said captain and lock Mzwanele Zito (AC joint injury) and loose forward Damon Royle (groin) were in doubt for the Bulldogs clash.

“Zito and Royle are big players for us, and we will assess both injuries during the week,” he said. “A positive for us is that loan players Dandre Delport [hooker] and Jac van der Walt [loose forward] will be eligible to play against Border. They are on loan to us from Griquas, and the deal was they did not want them to be included in our lineup last week.”

SA Cup log (all teams have played six matches):

Griquas 30, Pumas 27, Cheetahs 23, SWD Eagles 22, Boland Cavaliers 20, Falcons 14, Griffons 11, EP Elephants 7, Leopards 7, Border Bulldogs 0.

Weekend fixtures

Friday:

EP v Border Bulldogs,

Leopards v Boland Cavaliers.

Saturday:

Falcons v Cheetahs,

SWD Eagles v Griffons,

Griquas v Pumas.

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