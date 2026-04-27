Daring Park show they are not flash in the pan Top 12 team

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Park scrumhalf Divan van Rooyen on his way to scoring a try against Brumbies in an EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby clash at Londt Park on Saturday

A daring Park side claimed another major scalp when they beat EC Super 14 semi-finalists Brumbies 46-18 in an EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby clash at Londt Park on Saturday.

After pulling off a giant killing act against champions Gardens in their opening match, Park provided proof the shock win was not a flash in the pan.

After losing all three matches they played in the Super 14, Park have gained a new lease of life under coach Marius van der Walt and will be one of the teams challenging for top honours in 2026.

With the Top 12 set to be split into top six and bottom six sections after the opening round of 11 matches, Saturday’s clash had been a high-stakes affair for both teams.

“Because of the decision to divide the league into two groups after the first round, it is important to end in the top six,” Van der Walt said.

“We don’t know what to expect, but it will be tough to come up from the bottom six. So if you are on a good run of form, you have to keep it going.

“You will have to beat one of the top four at least once o qualify, so it will be very tough.”

Van der Walt has promised Park will play an exciting brand of rugby in the Top 12 and try to keep the ball in hand.

The try scorers for Park were Latham Plessie, Juanre Snyman, John-Ray Swartz, Divan van Rooyen, Jerome Lottering and Damian van der Merwe.

Flyhalf Riaan van Rensburg kicked five conversions and two penalties.

Gardens returned to winning ways when they pipped Kruisfontein United 24-23 in a thrilling clash at the Sports Complex in Humansdorp.

After dropping points against Park, this had been a must-win clash for the champions, who rose to the challenge to overcome the pressure of a tough match on the road.

Gardens, who led 17-8 at halftime, are next in action against arch-rivals Harlequins at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium in Kariega on May 9.

This will be a repeat of the 2025 Grand Challenge final when Gardens ran out narrow 11-9 winners over their rivals from Gqeberha.

Harlequins recorded their second consecutive Top 12 win when they emerged 37-26 winners over Trying Stars in a hard-fought clash at the Adcock Stadium.

It was another solid display from Quins, who kicked off their campaign with an impressive 46-10 win over Hankey Villagers.

Beaten Super 14 finalists Progress produced a powerful second-half display to thump Jeffreys Bay 55-29 at the Central Field in Kariega.

Progress, who held a slender 15-10 lead at halftime, moved through the gears in the final 40 minutes to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Saturday’s results:

Top 12: Harlequins 37 Trying Stars 26, Park 46 Brumbies 12, Progress 55 Jeffreys Bay 29, Joubertina United 29 Hankey Villagers 16, Kruisfontein United 23 Gardens 24.

Middle 12: United Barbarians 19 Kwaru 22, Motherwell 43 Central 14, Kirkwood 12 Despatch Oostelikes 19, Evergreens 29 Missionvale 10, African Bombers 24 Spring Rose 7, Suburban 33 Born Fighters 22.

Bottom 12: Despatch 32 Helenvale 20, Orlando Eagles 26 Kareedouw Tigers 17, Lily White 22 Windvogel 20, Adelaide Rangers 22 St Marks 10, Klipfontein 49 Police-Crusaders 12, Middelburg Excelsior 5 Middelburg 15.

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