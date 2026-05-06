Buoyant Junior Boks ready to face haka, says Mthethwa

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Dynamic Junior Springbok centre Ethan Adams dives over for one of his two tries against Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

With two emphatic wins under their belt the Junior Boks are focused and ready to face their old foes New Zealand in what promises to be a titanic battle for supremacy in Gqeberha on Saturday, assistant coach Melusi Mthethwa says.

Though the Junior Boks go into their final league game against the All Blacks with a handsome five-point lead on top of the log, it is mathematically possible they could be overtaken.

In reality the Boks already have one firm hand on the trophy and only require a bonus point to seal a historic first U20 Rugby Championship triumph at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 4.10pm).

Mthethwa said the squad were in high spirits ahead of the New Zealand clash, which is expected to draw a big crowd.

“The coaches and management have done a fantastic job of keeping the players’ morale high,” he said. “Tuesday was a vital recovery day because the boys were involved in a very physical battle against Australia last Sunday.

It doesn’t get bigger than this. With both teams in contention to win the tournament, it adds a massive extra dimension to the occasion — Melusi Mthethwa, Junior Boks assistant coach

“Returning to the training field, the focus was palpable. Despite the wet weather, there was great clarity and attention to detail from the guys.

“The rivalry between SA and New Zealand is legendary. We have immense respect for them, and Saturday offers our players the incredible opportunity to face the haka and test themselves against our greatest rugby rivals.

“It doesn’t get bigger than this. With both teams in contention to win the tournament, it adds a massive extra dimension to the occasion. We are well aware of the quality New Zealand brings.

“We are incredibly grateful to Sanzaar and SA Rugby for staging this tournament. It has been a privilege staying in Gqeberha, and the hospitality and support from the Eastern Cape public have been top-class.

“We have one more game, against a great opponent, and we hope the fans come out in their numbers to back us on Saturday.”

All eyes on ‘The Tank’

SA’s wrecking-ball centre, Ethan “The Tank” Adams, will be gunning to add to his tally of three tries on Saturday.

Head coach Kevin Foote says Kareedouw-born Adams is cherishing every opportunity he gets to pull on the green and gold jersey and play international rugby in front of his family, friends and a passionate crowd at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Crowd-favourite Adams, who scored two tries against Argentina and another against Australia during SA’s opening wins, will be a dangerman for New Zealand to contend with. The centre, who weighs in at 102kg and stands 1.75m, has proved to be too hot to handle for opposition defences during his team’s opening two games.

Our job is not just about performance but developing individuals as people and rugby players, and I think Ethan is really maturing — Kevin Foote, Junior Boks head coach

Asked about the 19-year-old Adams receiving a standing ovation from the 10,000-strong Gqeberha crowd on Sunday when the Boks beat Australia, Foote said: “The whole team put in a massive effort, and I think Ethan is a very special talent, and he is built for rugby.

“He comes from the Eastern Cape, so I know this means a lot to him to play in front of his family and fans. Ethan has a great future ahead of him.

“Our job is not just about performance but developing individuals as people and rugby players, and I think Ethan is really maturing.

“Ethan has settled nicely into the squad and he brings a lot of good energy and backs that up with good performances. He has a long future ahead of him and we must make sure we keep him grounded.”

Adams says he modelled his game on two-time World Cup winner Damian de Allende and All Black great Ma’a Nonu. “There wasn’t just one person I looked up to,” he said.

Saturday’s fixtures

2pm: Argentina vs Australia;

4.10pm: Junior Boks vs New Zealand

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