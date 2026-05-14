Leopards and Police headline Round 3 of Super League in ‘a repeat of 2025′

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Lulo Hlazo of Buffs barges into a Young Leopards defensive line at Baysville School of Skills on Saturday.

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Week 3 of the Border Super League promises some blockbuster rugby, with Young Leopards’ match-up against East London Police in Ducats expected to be the highlight of the weekend.

Police top the log after victories in their two opening games against FB United and Breakers. “Amahobohobo” beat Moonlight in the first round, but last weekend had their fixture against WSU All Blacks postponed after the AB’s had to fulfil a Varsity Cup playoff date.

Police and Young Leopards topped the league in 2025, and this weekend’s game could well point to this year’s league champions.

In other fixtures:

Fort Hare Blues host Mooiplaas outfit Moonlight at the Davidson Stadium in Dikeni. Moonlight also did not play last weekend, and come up against the Blues well-rested.

After missing the two opening rounds, the All Blacks (Brutten Cup winners and Varsity Shield finalists) finally get their campaign under way when they travel to meet Swallows at the NU1 Stadium in Mdantsane. “The Birds” narrowly beat Buffs last weekend.

Can Komga United make it three out of three? The “Green Marikana” play Breakers, who are yet to taste a win, at the Komga Sports Grounds.

Old rivals Buffs and Old Boys clash at Baysville High School. Buffs are so far winless, while Old Boys are one win from two.

FB United and WSU Eagles play at the Thubalethu High School fields.

In the Premier League, Rising Stars, Ocean Sweepers and Lovedale College will have a chance to extend their unbeaten records:

Stars, from Kwelerha, play the Wallabies at Station Field in Stutterheim.

Lovedale welcome Bussy Boys at the Lovedale ground.

Ocean Sweepers need to wait and see whether either Ntlaza or Winter Rose turn up to honour the fixture. The two clubs are awaiting the outcome of a “challenge case” from 2025.

Berlin Tigers make the long trip to Nqamakwe Fields to face Ngculu Zebras.

Africans tussle with United Brothers at the Breidbach Rugby Field.

Mpongo Field will be the stage for an encounter between Black Eagles and Ncera Leopards.

All matches across both leagues kick off at 3.30pm on Saturday.

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