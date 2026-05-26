Much more Stormers magic to come from Kolbe, says Dobson

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Cheslin Kolbe on attack for the Springboks against Italy during a Test match at Loftus Stadium

Stormers fans can expect many more magical moments from Springbok superstar Cheslin Kolbe when he returns to Cape Town next season after a stint in Japan, says coach John Dobson.

It was confirmed this week that Kolbe would be heading back to SA after spells with Toulouse and Toulon in France and Japanese club Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath.

A product of Brackenfell High School, Kolbe has become a symbol of courage, belief and world-class skill.

“It’s been about four false starts over the years,” Dobson said about previous attempts to re-sign the 32-year-old. “Cheslin was desperate to come back.

“We saw Cheslin do some incredible things in a Stormers jersey early in his career, and we know that there will be many more magical moments for our fans to celebrate. We can’t wait to welcome him home.”

“This is a guy who really wanted to come back to Cape Town and really wanted to play for the Stormers. He’s made a commercial sacrifice around that, which is highly appreciated by the team, and shows his commitment to the Stormers and to Cape Town.

Stormers head coach John Dobson (Bob Bradford - CameraSport)

“He would earn multiples of what he’s getting here if he stayed in Japan. But he wanted to come home and help us win trophies. This is not a retirement move. He wants to play until 2029, and he’s still in his prime.”

Dobson believes Kolbe’s influence will extend beyond his performances on the field.

“Can you imagine what it’s going to mean for a Josh Boulle or a Markus Muller to train with Cheslin Kolbe every day? He’s such a good professional, and he brings so much to the whole project and to the city.”

Dobson said Kolbe’s addition to the squad is another important step forward for Project 2029.

“Cheslin will play an invaluable role for us both on and off the field as we continue to develop our squad,” he said “He will only be 34 in 2029, and beyond the obvious strike power he will offer, he will also provide the ideal example for the young talent coming through in terms of his discipline, conditioning, versatility and work ethic.

“We have had several top South African players express interest in joining us, but we feel in Siya Kolisi and Cheslin we now have two iconic Stormers returning who will play an influential role in the careers of some of the emerging talent with their experience, professionalism and passion for the club.”

Cape Town and this team have played such a big role in my life and career. When I left, it was always with the hope that one day I would come back home and represent this team again. To have that opportunity now means a huge amount to my family and me — Cheslin Kolbe

Kolbe said that it has always been his dream to return to where it all began for him.

“Cape Town and this team have played such a big role in my life and career,” he said. “When I left, it was always with the hope that one day I would come back home and represent this team again. To have that opportunity now means a huge amount to my family and me.

“It is a big moment for us. I have such strong connections with the players and coaches here, and I am looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together. The Stormers are part of who I am, and I am grateful to be coming back at such an exciting time for the club.

“Project 2029 is a big vision and something I really believe in. There is a lot of talent here, a strong culture and a clear plan for what this team can become. I want to contribute wherever I can, on and off the field, and help create more special moments for the people of Cape Town,” he said.

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