New format adds extra excitement to EP club rugby season

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Harlequins lock Luthando Kundayi (with ball) on the attack during his team’s win over Star of Hope in the EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby competition last week.

An innovative new format, designed to create extra excitement and a cut-and-thrust atmosphere, has resulted in virtually every match becoming crucial in the revamped 2026 EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby competition.

Teams wanting to make the mid-season cut to qualify for the top 6 in all three divisions need a solid run of form in the opening 11 matches and cannot afford a slump in form.

A losing streak could result in teams failing to make the grade for top and bottom tiers in all three divisions of the Grand Challenge.

This fresh approach has made every match vital as teams fight for precious log points in what is proving to be a highly competitive season.

Under the old rules the playoffs were only held after a double round of 22 matches, which allowed teams some margin for error over a long season.

In 2026 clubs play an initial single round of 11 matches against all the teams in their division before the group is split into top 6 and bottom 6 groups for the second half of the season.

If Harlequins can maintain this promising early-season form, they will be strong challengers to lift silverware and break the dominance Gardens and Kruisfontein United have enjoyed in recent seasons

Although the divisions will be split, the EPRU officials will continue compiling joint logs.

The top eight clubs will qualify for the quarterfinals, with team No 1 playing No 8 on the joint log. The other quarterfinals will pit:

2 vs 7;

3 vs 6; and

4 vs 5.

The final log will be utilised to identify the clubs that will participate in the EC Super 14 (top 7 teams to be considered plus a wild card required).

The Grand Challenge champions will represent EP at the national Gold Cup club rugby competition.

Clubs in positions 1 to 10 will retain their Top 12 status, and positions 11 and 12 will be relegated automatically.

All teams that finish 1 and 2 at the end of the round-robin phase (Middle 12) are promoted automatically to replace the last-placed 2 clubs in the Top 12.

Harlequins on top

Another impressive display allowed Harlequins to remain at the top of the log and in pole position to qualify for the Top 6 division at the halfway mark in the season, when they overpowered Star of Hope 57-19 at the Adcock Stadium last week.

It was a fourth consecutive victory for Quins, who had wins over Hankey Villagers, Trying Stars and the NMU Madibaz under their belt ahead of the clash against Star of Hope.

The try scorers for Harlequins were Lighawe Mokuena, Diego Abrahams, Ashley Jegels, Keenan Frieslaar, Duncan Diedericks, Luthando Fini and Clivido October. They were also awarded a penalty try.

If Harlequins can maintain this promising early-season form, they will be strong challengers to lift silverware and break the dominance Gardens and Kruisfontein United have enjoyed in recent seasons. Taking into account their red-hot run of form, Quins will be favoured to stretch their winning streak to five matches when they face Jeffreys Bay on Saturday.

Even at this early stage of the season, Jeffreys Bay are in danger of missing out on a top six place. A 15-10 defeat at the hands of Park in their last outing has left Jeffreys Bay in 10th spot on the log. An energised Park side are riding the crest of a wave, and their victory over Jeffreys Bay stretched their winning run to three matches and left them in third place in the standings.

Kruisfontein United are second in the standings after an impressive 42-25 win over Progress at the Sports Complex in Humansdorp. The loss has left beaten EC Super 14 finalists Progress in seventh spot and desperate for a win over Joubertina at the Central Field in Kariega on Saturday.

After being a dominant force in EP club rugby in recent seasons, champions Gardens were left languishing second from bottom on the table after they were beaten 20-7 by Trying Stars in Alexandria. It was a second defeat in three games for the champions and has turned their home game against the Brumbies a must-win affair at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium in Kariega on Saturday.

Saturday’s fixtures

Top 12:

Gardens v Brumbies;

Hankey Villagers v Park;

Jeffreys Bay v Harlequins;

Star of Hope v Kruisfontein United;

Progress v Joubertina.

Middle 12:

Kwaru v Despatch Oostelikes;

Born Fighters v Central;

Spring Rose v Motherwell;

Missionvale v United Barbarians;

Kirkwood v Suburban;

Evergreens v African Bombers.

Bottom 12:

Helenvale v Windvogel;

Middelburg Eagles v Kareedouw Tigers;

Police-Crusaders v Orlando Eagles;

St Marks v Despatch;

Lily White v Middelburg Excelsior;

Adelaide Rangers v Klipfontein.

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