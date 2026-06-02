Powerful EP team named to go into battle at Craven Week

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Grey High wing Noah Mbizi has been selected for the EP U18 team to play at the annual Craven Week tournament in Gqeberha from July 5 to 11

A powerful EP U18 rugby team, bristling with pace to burn in the back division and brute strength among the forward pack, has been selected to go into battle at the annual Craven Week tournament for schoolboys, which is held at Grey High in Gqeberha from July 5 to 11.

Apart from the U18 Craven Week side, the EP selectors have named a strong team to participate in the U16 Grant Khomo Week, to be held in Durban from June 29 to July 3.

In addition, a talented EP U18 Academy side has been selected to play at the Academy Week at Bergsig in Kariega from July 5 to 11.

The last time SA’s biggest schoolboy rugby spectacle was held in Gqeberha was in 2012, when matches were staged at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

It has been decided EP will face powerhouse team Western Province at Grey High on the opening day of Craven Week in a match that will attract a capacity crowd to watch SA’s rising stars.

A well-balanced EP U18 girls team has also been selected to play in a tournament that will run concurrently with the U18 boys event at Grey High.

The competition has become a hunting ground for talent scouts trying to find the best new players for their provinces, and many young upcoming stars see the tournament as an opportunity to further their careers

The last time SA’s biggest schoolboy rugby spectacle was held in Gqeberha was in 2012, when matches were staged at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The fixtures on the opening day of Craven Week are (times to be decided):

Boland v Leopards;

Free State v Limpopo;

Sharks v SWD Districts; and

Western Province v Eastern Province.

And on day 2:

Border v Valke;

Griquas v Pumas;

WP XV v Griffons; and

Bulls v Lions.

After a gruelling vetting process that involved site inspections at fellow bidders such as the Border Rugby Union-backed Queen’s College in Komani and the Western Province Rugby Union-aligned Paarl Gymnasium, the Saru operations team decided to name Grey High as hosts.

Craven Week started in KuGompo City (formerly East London) in 1964 and is named after the legendary Springbok player and coach Dr Danie Craven. The competition began with 15 teams in 1964, growing to 28 in 1987 and 32 in 2000. The format was changed in 2001 and now allows for 20 teams.

Each of SA’s 14 provincial unions fields at least one team, with some unions sending two squads (one from their urban base and another representing country districts).

The competition has become a hunting ground for talent scouts trying to find the best new players for their provinces, and many young upcoming stars see the tournament as an opportunity to further their careers.

EP teams

EP U18 Craven Week:

Forwards: Neshaun Bester (Andrew Rabie), Henrico Bodenstein (Pearson), JG De Lange (Marlow), Jano Janse van Rensburg (Nico Malan), Daniel Naude (Grey), Akhona Njonjeni (Graeme), Silindisiwe Ntsokoma (Grey), Juan Potgieter (Grey), Sitenkhosi Qabaka (Kingswood), Ross Thompson (Kingswood), Rueben van Dyk (Nico Malan), Josh van Zyl (St Andrews), Micah Wessels (Grey).

Backline: Luke Doyle (Graeme), Anfred Jansen (Grey), Tristan Kemp (Grey), Lucretia Magau (Graeme), Noah Mbizi (Grey), Erin Nelson (Graeme), Sibulele Nebula (Grey), Niel September (Spandau), Will Stevens (St Andrews), Nathan Trytsman (Grey).

EP U18 Academy Week:

Forwards: James Badenhorst (St Andrews), Charl Du Toit (Kingswood), Duncan Hudek (Grey), Luyolo Mapalala (Graeme), David Matiyani (Framesby), Dewald Niemand (Pearson), Mdinandi Tyuka (Itembilihle), Sinqobile Siyengo (Marlow), Marcus September (Marlow), Luciano Solani (Marlow), Dewald van der Merwe (Nico Malan), Lucas Wheeler, (Grey), Zola Yeye (Grey).

Backline: Cole Hurter (Marlow), Matthew Goliath (Uitenhage Senior Secondary), Raquel Jaftha (Marlow), Ibenathi Kondile (Grey), Kaiden Kretzman (Pearson), Qhawe Madikizela (St Andrews), Michael Nyandoro (Grey), Ughena Ogukwekwe (Victoria Park), Asakhe Ranuga (Graeme), Logan van Vuuren (Marlow).

EP U16 Grant Khomo:

Forwards: Reagan de Beer (Framesby), Curtley Deyce (Grey), Alex Dorfling (Grey), Malcolm Leach (Marlow), Ncanywa Edward (Tsitsikamma), Bulele Mani (Nico Malan), James Muir (Graeme), Likhaya Maqwathi (Brandwag), 9 Samkele Nqaba (Graeme), Joshua Robyn (Grey), Nqaba Rwanga (Grey), Sibo Sigayi (Graeme), Anoyolo Tobeka (St Andrews).

Backs: Jayden Allans (Nico Malan), Dewan Bezuidenhout (Framesby), Charles Broster (St Andrews), Kumnandi Buwa (Grey), Dian Derbyshire (Grey), Singa Gobingca (Grey) Lindo Mono (Graeme), Uyanda Mnayapa (Grey), Durandt Muller (Brandwag), Tiaan Nel (Grey).

EP U18 Girls team:

Forwards: Mkhoto Chopper (Itembelihle), Silakhe Masizana (Motherwell), Limise Njoli (KwaMagxaki), Caren Reiners (McCarthy), Likhanya Kaptein (Motherwell), Christina Mthembu (Motherwell), Natalie de Vos (Middelande), Asange Bhetere (Nzondelelo), Iviwe Malika (Molly Blackburn), Unolo Ngcofe (Vulumzi), Sisipho Mnylla (EZ Kabane), Mikhayla Webster (Middelande), Isabelle November (Booysens Park).

Backs: Yuliswa Natio (Karoo), Latania Randells (Nzomzano), Anothando Mbade (Motherwell), Litabona Tom (Motherwell), Kimise Yona (Khumnulani), Chelsey Koeberg Alexandria), Chariva Visage (Middelande), Anganathi Marnie (Motherwell), Sumeyer van der Merwe (Middelande), Charnique Brown (Alexandria).

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