Long-distance travel helped Bulls get mojo back, says Coetzee

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Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee says travelling between SA and Europe has pulled the Bulls squad closer together.

Multiple long-haul international journeys between SA and Europe helped the Bulls to bond into a tightly knit band of brothers during a marathon United Rugby Championship campaign, skipper Marcell Coetzee says.

The Bulls face another test of their durability on the road when they travel to take on Glasgow Warriors in Scotland in a semifinal showdown at Murrayfield on Saturday.

A rejuvenated Bulls side breezed into the last four when they demolished Munster 45-14 in a quarterfinal clash at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Coetzee said he was a happy and relieved after the Munster win, but a tough challenge lay ahead of his team.

“During the week we will reassess where we are after the Munster win,” he said. “It will be a challenge going away, but this season we found our mojo with the travel. It pulls the group tighter. Glasgow is no easy task, but we will do our homework.

“We are super grateful to be through to the semifinals, and a big thank you to the supporters who came out and gave us energy. The team appreciate their support.

I am very pleased with how we performed against Munster — in our overall performance, lineouts, scrums and the way we defended. The challenge is to do it week after week. — Johan Ackermann, Bulls head coach

“We were clinical, starting with the wings — Kurt-Lee Arendse and Stravino Jacobs — who won early scraps in the air to get us going. The forwards were very good in getting to the breakdown quickly, which gave us the platform to attack that we wanted.

“A big win like this one is not just down to the 23 who played. It is the work behind the scenes that sets you up for a big performance.

“Also, we wanted to make it special for the players who are leaving and probably played their last game at this ground. Ruan Nortje, what a warrior. He has served this team with distinction, Kurt-Lee Arendse as well. We wish them well in the future [in Japan].”

Bulls head coach Johan Ackermann said playing their semifinal against Glasgow Warriors at Murrayfield would make a difference.

Johan Ackermann (David Rogers)

Earlier in the season the Bulls lost to Glasgow in the URC and Investec Champions Cup quarterfinals at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, which has an artificial 4G pitch that favours the home team.

Saturday’s semifinal will be played on Murrayfield’s grass pitch because Scotstoun is unavailable due to preparations for the Commonwealth Games.

“I see we play at Murrayfield and it’s a grass surface, so it makes a big difference,” Ackermann said.

“It is a nice challenge playing Glasgow. We have to perform better than we did against Munster because Glasgow will punish you for soft errors. Playing away will also make it difficult.

“I am very pleased with how we performed against Munster — in our overall performance, lineouts, scrums and the way we defended. The challenge is to do it week after week.

“Glasgow are so clinical. There were some silly offloads and some great ones against Munster We have to cut out those silly ones. Then Glasgow defend very well. So our patience with the ball will have to improve. But it’s two quality sides so the margins will be so small.”

Saturday’s semifinals

Glasgow Warriors v Bulls,

Leinster v Stormers

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