All Blacks and Blues headline Super League weekend while Police challenge top spot

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police's Philasanda Layiti running with the ball against Old Boy's at Police Park last Saturday.

Story audio is generated using AI

With the Border Super League approaching its halfway stage, there are intriguing clashes lined up for week six of the competition, including a cracker between the University of Fort Hare Blues and Walter Sisulu University All Blacks on Saturday.

That tussle between the only teams yet to taste defeat in the top flight will be played at the WSU Potsdam grounds from 3.30pm.

Fort Hare will be aiming to extend their unbeaten streak, which has seen them win five of their previous matches in the league. The Blues are top of the table on 23 points.

The All Blacks have played two games so far and are playing catch-up rugby after having their opening games postponed due to commitments to the Varsity Cup playoffs.

The last time the teams met was in the Varsity Shield in March. That game at the Sisa Dukashe ended with the All Blacks edging the Blues 15-13.

Since then, matters have got brighter from the Blues’ perspective, as in that competition they were whipping boys and dealing with internal issues.

Blues head coach Sabelo Kolanisi will be eager to get a win over his former employers, WSU.

In the Premier League, Lovedale College, who are table-topping with 24 points, will have a bye this weekend

While the two institutions will be tearing each other apart in Potsdam, kilometres away in Mooiplaas at the Sotho Sports Field, East London Police will be looking for maximum points over Moonlight. Police are second on the log with 20 points. The Bobbies will be facing a struggling Moonlight side that has lost all four of their matches.

Third-placed Komga United with 15 points will travel to the NU1 Fields in Mdantsane to face fifth-placed Swallows (12 points).

Fourth-placed Young Leopards (14 points) will welcome Fort Beaufort United in Ducats, while Old Boys will be at home to WSU Eagles.

Buffaloes will play Komani’s Breakers at the Baysville Grounds.

In the Premier League, Lovedale College, who are table-topping with 24 points, will have a bye this weekend.

This will provide a chance for Kwelera’s Rising Stars to occupy the No 1 spot. Stars, who are unbeaten in their four games in the second-tier league, will be up against Bussy Boys at Mpongo Field. Bussy Boys have not been formidable this year, only winning once in their four matches.

Should they pull a surprise, Ocean Sweepers, who are in third place on 15 points, will smile along with Lovedale. But the Sweepers will have to get the job done as well at St Christopher’s High against Ncera Leopards, who didn’t arrive for their game last week.

Other games are:

Winter Rose vs Africans at NU13 Mdantsane field;

Berlin Tigers vs Wallabies in Berlin;

Ntlaza Lion vs Black Eagles in Ntlaza; and

Ngculu Zebras against United Brothers in Ngqamakwe.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch