Matthee ready to step up for Stormers in Dublin, says Hlungwani

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Replacement Stormers flyhalf Jurie Matthee will have a chance to shine when his team face Leinster in a United Rugby Championship semi-final on Saturday.

An injury to star Stormers playmaker Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has handed replacement flyhalf Jurie Matthee a golden opportunity to shine in one of the biggest matches of the season, assistant coach Rito Hlungwani says.

The Cape side were dealt a heavy blow when Feinberg-Mngomezulu suffered an ankle injury during the Stormers’ United Rugby Championship quarter-final win over Cardiff in Cape Town last week.

This unfortunate turn of events has thrust Matthee into the spotlight ahead of the Stormers’ semifinal clash against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday (kickoff 6.30pm).

“Injuries are part of the game,” Hlungwani said. “It’s always tough losing players, but it’s also an opportunity for other players.

“Sacha is injured, so Jurie comes in. It’s part of the game and something we feel we can handle.

He’s never really been out of the team. He’s played tough games for us, so we’re quite confident he’ll come and do his thing — Rito Hlungwani, Stormers assistant coach

“If you look at our first URC game against Leinster, Jurie was the flyhalf that started, and it worked really well for us then. Jurie is someone who is ready to step in.

“He’s never really been out of the team. He’s played tough games for us, so we’re quite confident he’ll come and do his thing.”

Hlungwani said Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s absence would not force the Stormers into a major rethink about their strategy for Saturday.

“We really like players to play to their strengths,” he said. “Jurie will fit in nicely. If it changes anything, great, because he’ll be playing to his strengths. But there’s no particular change of plans in terms of how we play.

“You don’t want to play in your own half. You want to get into the opposition 22 and convert your opportunities. The team that spends more time in the opposition 22 usually has a better chance of scoring more points.”

Hlungwani said his team will be facing a tough challenge in Dublin.

“We all understand that we’re going away to play a pretty strong outfit,” he said. “The Stormers are playing a strong team on their home ground, with lots of internationals. It’s going to be a massive mountain to climb.

“They’re a very good team, well coached, highly experienced — and there are very few gaps to exploit, to be honest.”

Stormers assistant coach Rito Hlungwani is upbeat despite losing star flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu ahead of their semifinal showdown against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday.

The Stormers got some good news on the eve of their departure to Ireland when lock Ruben van Heerden (concussion) and centre Dan du Plessis (knee) were both declared fit.

“Ruben is travelling. Dan is also travelling,” Hlungwani said. “Seabelo Senatla, unfortunately, is not looking good because of concussion protocols.”

Stormers flank Paul de Villiers says he is looking forward to facing the Irish giants.

“This is what the team has worked for all season: to get to the semifinals,” he said. “To now play against Leinster, an outstanding team, makes it an even bigger occasion for us.

“For me, it’s a wonderful prospect. It’s my first semifinal, and it’s for the Stormers. It’s great to test yourself against the best.”

Stormers head coach John Dobson says his team must up their conversion rate once they enter the opposition’s 22. The Cape side had several entries into Cardiff’s 22, but Ruhan Nel and Stefan Ungerer were held up over the line.

“I give Cardiff credit for their fight and the way they came back in the second half,” Dobson said. “I don’t think we played poorly. I know with 15 minutes to go it was still an anxious game, but I thought our processes were pretty good.

“The game should have been resolved by halftime. That’s the truth.”

Saturday’s semifinals

Glasgow Warriors v Bulls;

Leinster v Stormers.

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