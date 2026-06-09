Electricity in the air as Boks gear up for Gqeberha, says Erasmus

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Loose forward Phepsi Buthelezi has been called up to the Springbok squad for a match against the Barbarians in Gqeberha on June 20.

There is a palpable sense of excitement among players on the training pitch as the Springboks gear up for their first outing of the season against a star-studded Barbarians outfit in Gqeberha on June 20, coach Rassie Erasmus says.

A squad of 51 players, including many uncapped young guns, assembled in Johannesburg on Monday to start preparing for matches against the Barbarians and Zimbabwe in a double header at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

In addition to the initial squad, Phepsi Buthelezi (loose forward) and Carlu Sadie (prop) have been called and will join the camp in the next two days, along with the Stormers players following their return from Ireland, where they played in the URC semifinal over the weekend.

The highly rated Buthelezi made his Test debut against Portugal in 2024. The Stormers players arrived in camp on Monday and Buthelezi, who plays for the Sharks, reported for duty that evening.

Sadie, a former Junior Springbok who joined the virtual Springbok alignment camps from France, where he plays for European champions Bordeaux Begles, will arrive in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

“It’s great to be back on the field and to see familiar and new faces in the squad,” Erasmus said.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus. File photo (Fredlin Adriaan)

“The excitement in the group to get the season under way is palpable, and we are looking forward to the week ahead. We are also pleased to welcome Phepsi and Carlu to the squad, and we are confident they will slot in with ease.”

There was an emphasis on youth when the Springboks named a 51-man squad, featuring 21 uncapped players, for the Gqeberha double-header.

With the Bulls players unavailable for selection after booking their place in the United Rugby Championship final against Leinster, Erasmus selected several junior players in his squad.

Among the crop of rising stars is KuGompo City’s Sibabalwe Mahashe, who has impressed while playing for the Lions.

The extended group includes SA U-20 players Yaqeen Ahmed (flyhalf/centre), Danie Kruger (prop), Luan Giliomee (utility back), Vusi Moyo (flyhalf), Oliver Reid (prop), and Liam van Wyk (hooker), Junior Springbok captain Riley Norton (loose forward/lock), Siphosethu Mnebelele (hooker), Markus Muller (centre) and Zekhethelo Siyaya (utility back), all of whom were members of the expanded Springbok alignment camp squad.

Other uncapped players in the group are Paul de Villiers (flanker), Bathobele Hlekani (utility forward), Hanro Jacobs (prop), Jurenzo Julius (utility back), Imad Khan (scrumhalf), JJ Kotze (hooker), Mahashe (loose forward), Haashim Pead, Nico Steyn (both scrumhalves), Emmanuel Tshituka (flanker) and Jaco Williams (utility back).

The Boks’ Japan-based players who have completed their club commitments will join their teammates from the outset of the camp, while the UK-based players will report for duty once their season officially concludes in line with World Rugby’s regulation 9.

Erasmus said he is looking forward to seeing how the younger players adapted to the demands of senior international rugby.

The Springbok squad for the opening leg of the Nations Championship against England, Scotland and Wales will be announced on June 21.

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