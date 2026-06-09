Hudson stop dangerous Dale side in their tracks

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Hudson Park's Zizibele Mtongwana prepares to send the ball out to his backline in their schools rugby match against Dale at Hudson Park at the weekend.

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Hudson Park produced one of their standout results of the season when they edged Dale College 27-26 in a thrilling schools rugby encounter at the Hudson grounds in KuGompo City on Saturday.

The home side were forced to withstand a fierce late comeback from their high-flying opponents, who scored two converted tries in the final five minutes to pile the pressure on after trailing 27-12.

The fightback began in the 65th minute when a charge-down of a Hudson clearance kick saw Dale No 8 Kungawo Jaca gather the final pass and outpace the defence for an excellent try.

Jaca had earlier been denied a score after a powerful run to the line, with the try ruled out following a high tackle. The incident resulted in a yellow card for Dale, compounding the visitors’ frustration.

Trailing 27-19, the Dalians refused to give up. They continued to probe the Hudson defence and struck again with a minute remaining when flank Liyabona Mayikana crossed in the corner.

With Sonwabise Dyani maintaining his accuracy from the kicking tee, the deficit was reduced to a single point. However, with only 30 seconds left on the clock following the restart, Dale were forced to launch one final attack from deep inside their own half.

Although Dale’s late rally fell agonisingly short, the visitors once again showed why they have been one of the most dangerous teams in the region this season

The visitors moved the ball effectively upfield, but a crucial knock-on handed Hudson a scrum. From there, the home side managed the closing stages expertly before kicking the ball into touch to seal a memorable victory.

The contest swung one way and then the other throughout.

Dale applied the early pressure but squandered a scoring opportunity when they knocked on while driving for the line. Hudson then opened the scoring in the 16th minute when centre Likho Gidi sliced through for a try.

Wing Cwenga Bityo enjoyed an excellent afternoon with the boot, converting the try and adding two more conversions and two penalties.

Dale responded in style when flyhalf Dyani burst through a gap for a superb individual try before the visitors took the lead through fullback Caleb Smith, who rounded the final defender to score under the poles.

However, Dale handed the initiative straight back when they failed to secure the kick-off. Hudson capitalised from the resulting scrum, with Masibulele Kwakwini crossing in the corner to give the hosts a 14-12 halftime lead.

Two early second-half penalties from Bityo extended Hudson’s advantage before flank Sisonke Majola powered over after sustained pressure to open up a commanding lead.

Although Dale’s late rally fell agonisingly short, the visitors once again showed why they have been one of the most dangerous teams in the region this season.

At Port Rex, Queen’s College produced a devastating second-half display to overpower the home side 58-14 after leading 22-14 at halftime.

The match appeared evenly balanced at the break, but Port Rex had no answer to the relentless Queen’s attack after the interval.

The visitors ran in 10 tries overall, with wing Ncutu Kepe claiming a hat-trick and hooker Nande Thiwani crossing twice as Queen’s turned a competitive contest into a one-sided affair.

Daily Dispatch