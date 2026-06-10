Kariega club rugby derby a whole new ball game, says Theron

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Gardens wing Siraaz Barends on attack against Brumbies during an EPRU Grand Challenge Top 10 club rugby match played in Kariega

Form and previous results will count for little when Gardens face Progress in what promises to be a blockbuster Kariega club rugby derby on Saturday, Gardens’ interim coach Clyde Theron says.

Rated as arguably the biggest derby on SA’s club rugby calendar, a capacity crowd is expected at the Central Field to watch the showdown between two of EP rugby’s best-supported teams (kickoff 3.30pm).

New security measures have been put in place to ensure that Saturday’s eagerly-awaited EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 clash goes off smoothly at the Central Field.

This week Gardens and Progress officials said they were proud to announce a historic collaboration aimed at safeguarding and strengthening one of the most significant rugby derbies in the Eastern Cape.

Following engagement with EP Rugby, both clubs were presented with the reality that the future of the fixture could be at risk should the derby not be successfully organised and managed.

Gardens interim coach Clyde Theron (Supplied)

“Gardens see Saturday’s fixture as a very big game for both clubs because there is a rich history to this derby,” Theron said.

“Everything that has happened so far this season does not matter when it comes to the derby day. Form goes out the window, and it is all about how well you perform on the day and your preparation.

“It is important that you execute your plans, and we must play for the public.

“This is a massive opportunity to get our season back on track.

“Gardens have had a few hurdles in the past few games, but in our last fixture against the Brumbies, we did quite well, and we scored over 40 points. So the confidence is back with the guys, and we are getting there slowly but surely.

“Our main aim is to get this win over Progress and then take it a step further. Next week we have another big game against Harlequins. Our preparations started on Saturday.

“We have had a few hiccups with the weather and rain when matches were called off. We had a two-hour training session on Saturday with a full squad to prepare for the derby.

Saturday will be a massive opportunity to get the guys to focus on what we need from them. We were not at our best at the start of the season, but the derby is a whole new game — Clyde Theron, Gardens interim coach

“Gardens did not play last week, so all our guys are fresh, and we don’t have major concerns when it comes to injuries.

“Saturday will be a massive opportunity to get the guys to focus on what we need from them. We were not at our best at the start of the season, but the derby is a whole new game.”

Gardens showed they are on the comeback trail with a valuable 46-34 win over the Brumbies at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium (Die Hok) in Kariega two weeks ago.

After being a dominant force in EP club rugby in recent seasons, Gardens were left languishing on the log after they were beaten 20-7 by Trying Stars in Alexandria three weeks ago.

Saturday’s fixtures

Top 12:

Kruisfontein United v Brumbies;

Harlequins v Park;

Star of Hope v Hankey Villagers;

Progress v Gardens;

Joubertina United v Trying Stars.

Middle 12:

Suburban v Central;

United Barbarians v Motherwell;

Despatch Oostelikes v Missionvale;

Kirkwood v Spring Rose;

Evergreens v Born Fighters;

African Bombers v Kwaru.

Bottom 12:

Middelburg Excelsior v Kareedouw Tigers;

Despatch v Orlando Eagles;

Windvogel v St Marks;

Lily White v Police-Crusaders;

Adelaide Rangers v Middelburg Eagles;

Klipfontein v Helenvale.

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