New Brighton’s Stick in charge of SA A team for Gqeberha clash

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Mzwandile Stick has been named head coach of the SA A team to face Zimbabwe at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium next Saturday.

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Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick will register another significant milestone in his distinguished coaching career when he returns home to Gqeberha next week as head coach of the SA A team to face Zimbabwe.

New Brighton-born Stick, who played a major role in the Boks’ back-to-back World Cup rugby wins, will relish this opportunity to mentor SA’s next generation of stars at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 12.00pm).

After starring for EP in provincial rugby, Stick embarked on a glittering career with the Blitzboks before being called up to the Springbok coaching panel. He is currently in Johannesburg at a Bok training camp and is expected to name his SA A team early next week after arriving in Gqeberha. The match will be played as a curtain-raiser to the clash between the Springboks and Barbarians (kickoff 3pm).

It will be the first time an SA A-side has taken to the field since 2022, when they faced the Bristol Bears and Munster in November 2022 during an end-of-season tour.

Ruben van Heerden has been called up to the Springbok squad and joined the team in Johannesburg on Wednesday. The 28-year-old former Junior Springbok lock, who has been a central figure in the Stormers pack in the United Rugby Championship this season, will replace Salmaan Moerat, who has been released from camp due to injury.

Van Heerden earned his 50th cap for the Stormers this season, while he also represented the Bulls, Sharks, and Exeter Chiefs earlier in his career.

Zimbabwe faces a demanding schedule in the coming weeks, with the Stellenbosch camp giving Benade an important opportunity to work closely with foreign-based players who have now become available following club commitments in Europe and South Africa.

Phepsi Buthelezi and Carlu Sadie, who were called up to the squad on Monday, meanwhile, have already reported for duty.

The Zimbabwe Rugby Union are expected to announce a Sables squad early next week as preparations gather momentum ahead of the high-profile clash. The Sables are currently in SA for the final phase of their Stellenbosch training camp, where coach Piet Benade is assessing players before naming his final squad for both the SA A match and the World Rugby Nations Cup.

Indications are that the core of the squad selected for the SA A fixture could largely remain intact for the Nations Cup, with only a few changes expected.

Zimbabwe faces a demanding schedule in the coming weeks, with the Stellenbosch camp giving Benade an important opportunity to work closely with foreign-based players who have now become available following club commitments in Europe and South Africa.

Zimbabwe Rugby Union interim management committee general manager Takunda “TJ” Chifokoyo said the national team was entering a crucial stage of preparations, with major selection decisions expected soon.

“We are very much relieved that most of our top-tier talents’ schedules have started to free, particularly those in Europe and South Africa, as you can see from the players called in,” he said.

“It is a huge positive to have some of our top and new guys in camp, as it allows coach Benade a chance to have a look at them before making his final squad selection.”

The training squad currently camped in SA reflects Benade’s focus on strengthening the team with foreign-based talent and assessing new combinations ahead of an important international season.

Only eight locally based players made the training squad: Jeff Makoni, Tadiwanashe Gwashu, Aiden Burnett, Brendan Mason, Tatenda Kamubvumbi, Kudzai Mashawi, Darrell Makwasha and Trevor Gurwe.

Several new faces have also been included in the camp, among them:

Tude Visser;

Dale Lemon of Hartpury in the UK;

Gary Porter of the DHL Stormers;

Daniel Cooke of Chinnor RFC in the UK; and

Bruce Houston of USBPA Rugby in France.

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