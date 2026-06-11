Pumped-up Progress will give it everything in Kariega derby, says Ligman

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Progress loose forward Keano Botha makes ground during a EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club match against Gardens at the Central Field in Kariega in 2025. This Saturday the two sides will meet again in another classic clash.

A pumped-up Progress side are planning to get their season back on track by beating arch-rivals Gardens in the much-celebrated Kariega club rugby derby on Saturday, coach Elroy Ligman says.

Both teams have made a slow start to their respective EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 campaigns and are hungry for the points on offer to improve their standing on the log (kickoff 3.30pm).

Progress coach Elroy Ligman (SUPPLIED)

“It will be another tough one against Gardens,” Ligman said. “Both teams need to put in a good performance to get their seasons back on track.

“Progress will be ready for the game thanks to good pre-match preparation. We will give it our all in one of the biggest games of the season.

“I don’t think playing on our home field will be an advantage for us. Both teams are from Kariega and play often at the Central Field, so it will be pretty much the same for both teams.

“It will be an even game between two teams hungry for the victory. Progress just need to prepare well and execute our game plan on the day.”

Champions Gardens showed they are on the comeback trail with a valuable 46-34 win over the Brumbies at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium (Die Hok) in Kariega in their previous outing.

After being a dominant force in EP club rugby in recent seasons, Gardens were left languishing near the foot of the table after they were beaten 20-7 by Trying Stars in Alexandria three weeks ago.

Gardens see Saturday as a very big game for both clubs because there is a rich history to this derby — Clyde Theron, Gardens’ interim coach

Gardens’ interim coach Clyde Theron said form and what has transpired earlier in the season would count for little on Saturday.

“Gardens see Saturday as a very big game for both clubs because there is a rich history to this derby,” Theron said.

“Everything that has happened so far this season does not matter when it comes to derby day. Form goes out of the window, and it is all about how well you do on the day and your preparation.”

Kruisfontein United will be looking to continue their fast start to the season when they host Brumbies at the Sports Complex in Kariega. Before last week’s matches were called off, Kruisfontein moved to the top of the standings thanks to an impressive 35-24 win over Star of Hope.

In another key match, Harlequins will be gunning to get back on the winning track when they face a rampant Park side who are unbeaten after four matches. Harlequins, who slipped a surprise defeat against Jeffreys Bay in the last outing, will have the advantage of playing on home soil at the Adcock Stadium.

It is unclear whether Saturday’s clash between Joubertina and Trying Stars will take place as scheduled. The match is unlikely to take place because of road works between Joubertina and Kareedouw which have halted travel.

Saturday’s fixtures

Top 12:

Kruisfontein United v Brumbies;

Harlequins v Park;

Star of Hope v Hankey Villagers;

Progress v Gardens;

Joubertina United v Trying Stars.

Middle 12:

Suburban v Central;

United Barbarians v Motherwell;

Despatch Oostelikes v Missionvale;

Kirkwood v Spring Rose;

Evergreens v Born Fighters;

African Bombers v Kwaru.

Bottom 12:

Middelburg Excelsior v Kareedouw Tigers;

Despatch v Orlando Eagles;

Windvogel v St Marks;

Lily White v Police-Crusaders;

Adelaide Rangers v Middelburg Eagles;

Klipfontein v Helenvale.

Outstanding fixtures (Top 12)

June 16:

Star of Hope v Progress;

Trying Stars v Park;

Gardens v Harlequins;

Hankey Villagers v Kruisfontein United;

Jeffreys Bay v Joubertina.

July 4:

Progress v Brumbies;

Hankey Villagers v NMU Madibaz.

July 11:

Star of Hope v Trying Stars;

Joubertina United v Park;

Kruisfontein United v Harlequins;

Jeffreys Bay v Gardens.

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