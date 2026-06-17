Turnover king De Villiers wants to get job done for Boks in Bay

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Dynamic loose forward Paul de Villiers is among a crop of emerging young guns determined to make an impact for the Springboks against the Barbarians in Gqeberha on Saturday.

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With his reputation as a turnover king growing, dynamic loose forward Paul de Villiers is among a crop of emerging young guns determined to make an impact for the Springboks against the Barbarians in Gqeberha on Saturday.

After a standout season for the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship, De Villiers is itching to get onto the field from the replacements’ bench to face a star-studded Baabaas team at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (3pm).

The 23-year-old former Junior Springbok captain says his time with the Bok squad has proved to be an invaluable learning experience with older members of the group imparting advice and knowledge to the newer guys.

De Villiers finished the URC season with 19 turnovers won — one fewer than competition leader Jeandre Rudolph of the Bulls.

“We’ve got outstanding players in the Bok squad who I can learn from,” he said. “We’ve also got players who are keen to share advice and knowledge with the newer guys.

“For me it’s the perfect scenario. We’ve got good coaches, good players and a great environment for learning.

“My focus isn’t on taking someone else’s role. It’s about continuing to do what got me here and working hard on the things I do well. — Paul de Villiers

“The training standards are a massive thing. You’re competing against Springboks and against guys who want to be here. That lifts the intensity of a normal training session to another level.

“It’s a senior environment and a national team, so naturally the standards and expectations are higher.

“We’re sitting here because the coaches saw what we did for our franchises. They just expect us to keep doing that and work even harder.”

Though wearing the green and gold at senior level will be a dream come true, De Villiers his focus will be to contribute as he did while playing for the Stormers.

“It’s part of my job [fetching]; I get selected because I bring that to the table. That’s not necessarily the only thing I can bring or must bring,” he said.

“I still don’t like to categorise myself only as a fetcher. I like to contribute in different ways, but when I get off the field, and I could’ve contributed in that way, it feels good.

“My focus isn’t on taking someone else’s role. It’s about continuing to do what got me here and working hard on the things I do well.

“I’m just excited to get onto the field, contribute to the system and do my best for the team.”

De Villiers says former Springbok Heinrich Brussow, who was a brilliant fetcher for Free State, had been an early role model.

“It is hard to single out guys [role models], but yes, I watched a lot of Brussow’s rugby, and I definitely learnt from how he tackled the breakdown,” he said.

I learnt a lot from watching top players at the breakdown. I am still learning, and right now from guys like Siya Kolisi, Siba Mahashe and Emmanuel [Tshituka], the number sixes in the squad. — Paul de Villiers

“As I played more rugby through my school years, I formed into a fetcher role, but I hope that is not the only thing I contribute.

“I learnt a lot from watching top players at the breakdown. I am still learning, and right now from guys like Siya Kolisi, Siba Mahashe and Emmanuel [Tshituka], the number sixes in the squad.

“I have stuff I bring to the table, but Siya adds things I can learn, so it is good to listen, watch and learn. It is part of my job to make turnovers, and when you get off the field and have contributed in that area, it feels good.

“It’s only been a week, but it’s been awesome, and I’ve learnt a lot. We have great players in the squad, who we are all learning a lot from, so it’s a perfect scenario. We also have good coaches who are great at giving advice.”

Asked what the main differences for him have been between provincial rugby and being in the Springbok set-up, he said: “The training standards have been a massive thing.

“I wouldn’t say the penny has dropped [that he is in the Springbok team]. For me the main thing will be to get the job done on the field, although there are some nerves. I’m just super excited to get on the field.”

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