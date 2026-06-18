All eyes on exciting Bok wildcard Horn in Gqeberha opener

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Springbok flyhalf Quan Horn during a training session at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg ahead of his team's match against the Barbarians in Gqeberha on Saturday.

All eyes will be on wildcard selection Quan Horn when he gets a surprise opportunity to pull the strings at flyhalf for the Springboks in their opening game of the season against the Barbarians in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus said Horn’s ability to take the ball to the line, fierce defensive qualities, plus his versatility were key assets which prompted his surprise selection at No 10 for the clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (3pm).

Though his usual position for the Lions in the United Rugby Championship is at fullback, Erasmus said circumstances had provided the Boks with an opportunity to test Horn at flyhalf.

“Manie Libbok has played a lot of rugby in Japan recently, and we want to manage him properly,” he said.

“We must also see Handre Pollard get through the URC final on Friday night without injury, while Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is currently injured.

“So it creates an opportunity for us to have a look at Quan.”

Erasmus said the Bok coaches had seen versatility in Horn’s play for the Lions which could prove invaluable for the Boks during a long and busy season.

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus (Paul Harding)

“We know he can play 15, but if he can play 10 and 15, hopefully in future that will help with a 6-2 bench split,” he said.

“The other assistant coaches, all of us, really see something in him when it comes to 10.”

Erasmus said assistant coaches Mzwandile Stick and Tony Brown had both been impressed by Horn’s displays for the Lions in the United Rugby Championship.

“What he does for the Lions, maybe he doesn’t have a 10 on his back, but he certainly comes into the mix a lot as first receiver,” he said.

“We’ve worked with him for three years now in training sessions, and we really like the way he takes the ball to the line.

“He’s an awesome defender; he’s got a really great pass, and he’s not afraid if someone runs into that channel, and that’s important for us.

The Boks always get a warm welcome when they play in Gqeberha, and we know it won’t be any different this time. Please come out and in numbers, and we want to see you wearing your green and gold — Siya Kolisi, Bok skipper

“Another outstanding prospect at No 10 Vusi Moyo, who is on the bench. Vusi is one of the guys who really caught the eye in these two weeks. He’s a very calm guy, is physical, and kicks without effort.

“So we think the two of them can do the job for us.”

Bok skipper Siya Kolisi said he is looking forward to returning to his hometown to get the international season under way.

“The Boks always get a warm welcome when they play in Gqeberha, and we know it won’t be any different this time,” he said. “Please come out and in numbers, and we want to see you wearing your green and gold.”

In the early match on Saturday, which will serve as a curtain-raiser to the Boks vs Barbarians showdown, a strong SA A team will face Zimbabwe (kickoff 12pm).

SA A coach Stick has named a talented side who will have the luxury of relying on a group of senior players such as Lukhanyo Am (centre), Boan Venter (prop), Phepsi Buthelezi (No 8), Vincent Tshituka (lock) and Neethling Fouche (prop).

Saturday’s teams

Barbarians: 15 Warrick Gelant; 14 Andrew Kellaway, 13 Virimi Vakatawa, 12 Alex Nankivell, 11 Duhan van der Merwe; 10 Tomás Albornoz, 9 TJ Perenara (capt); 1 Mayco Vivas, 2 Elliot Dee, 3 D’Arcy Rae, 4 Franco Molina, 5 Alex Moon, 6 Guido Petti, 7 Lachlan Boshier, 8 Miracle Fai’ilagi. Replacements: 16 Leonel Oviedo, 17 Oli Kebble, 18 Pedro Delgado, 19 Izack Rodda, 20 Liam McConnell, 21 Santiago Arata, 22 Harry Plummer, 23 Tuidraki Samusamuvodre

South Africa: 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Quan Horn, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Riley Norton, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Andre-Hugo Venter, 1 Ox Nche

Replacements:16 JJ Kotze, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Zachary Porthen, 19 Ben-Jason Dixon, 20 Paul de Villiers, 21, Evan Roos, 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 Vusi Moyo

Referee: Morne Ferreira

Assistant Referees: Griffin Colby, Hanru van Rooyen

Television Match Official: Marius van der Westhuizen

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