Leinster thump lacklustre Bulls to retain URC trophy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bulls winger Stravino Jacobs is beaten to the ball by Leinster flyhalf Sam Prendergast in the URC final at Croke Park on Friday night.

Leinster produced the magic when it counted as they condemned the Bulls to a fourth failed URC final at Croke Park in Durban on Friday night, the home side winning 36-7 to retain their status as champions.

The Bulls read the blueprint wrong. The plan was to avoid a repeat of last year’s URC final against Leinster at the same venue where they were down 0-19 after 23 minutes.

But 27 minutes into the 2026 grand final they found themselves 0-19 behind and they had little to complain about — Leinster was the team that created the opportunities at the right moments.

It didn’t help when Bulls centre Canan Moodie was yellow-carded for a deliberate knock-on in the second minute. Leinster kicked for touch and won the lineout, but the Bulls were impenetrable, winning a penalty to relieve the pressure.

Then the Bulls pushed forward, attacking with confidence. They won a knock-on advantage and then one mistake by flyhalf Handre Pollard and the ball went loose and Leinster winger Tommy O’Brien pounced, kicking it ahead and then collecting it to run unchallenged for the first try.

From then on the Pretoria franchise’s dream of victory quickly turned into a nightmare.

Leinster’s second try was sparked by the quick thinking of scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park, taking a quick throw-in to flyhalf Sam Prendergast, who passed to fullback Hugo Keenan who cut such a deep line through the Bulls defence that he might have been cutting a giant wedding cake.

He eventually passed to centre Rieko Ioane who cut inside before getting over the line for a 12-0 lead.

The Bulls, to their credit, absorbed huge pressure for large portions of the match, but to no avail. It was during one of their many attacks that fullback Willie le Roux was yellow-carded for a deliberate knock-on.

Leinster wing James Louw sent off for deliberate knock-on in the second half, but by the time Canan Moodie scored his team’s only five-pointer, it was too little too late.

Scores:

Leinster 36 (22) Bulls 7 (0)

Leinster

Tries: Tommy O’Brien, Rieko Ioane, Jack Conan, Sam Prendergast, Harry Byrne

Conversions: Prendergast (3), Burne

Penalty: Prendergast

Bulls:

Try: Canan Moodie

Conversion: Handre Pollard