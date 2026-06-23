Changes to Junior Boks after Norton and Moyo promoted to senior squad

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Riley Norton on attack for the Springboks during their clash against the Barbarians at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

The promotion of rising stars Riley Norton and Vusi Moyo to the senior Springbok squad for the Nations Championship has resulted in changes to the SA U20 team for the Junior World Championship in Georgia from June 27 to July 18.

Siphosethu Mnebelele will take over the captaincy from Norton, whose vacant position has been filled by highly rated utility forward Thomas Beling.

In another late change ahead of the showpiece junior event, Cheswill Jooste replaces Moyo, who played for the Boks against the Barbarians in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Wing Akahluwa Boqwana has been drafted into the touring party as a replacement for Zekhethelo Siyaya, who joined prop Kai Pratt on the list of injured players who are not available for the tournament.

Siyaya sustained a concussion and a facial injury during a freak collision in the SA A clash against Zimbabwe at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

All the Junior Boks who featured in the SA A side in Gqeberha — Oliver Reid and Danie Kruger (props), Mnebelele and Liam van Wyk (hookers), Yaqeen Ahmed (flyhalf/centre), Luan Giliomee (utility back) and Markus Muller (centre) — have rejoined the SA U20 squad.

Ahmed, whose yellow card was upgraded to a 20-minute red card for a dangerous tackle against Zimbabwe, has been suspended and will miss the first two matches in Georgia but will remain in the squad.

Junior Boks head coach Kevin Foote (Ashley Vlotman)

Junior Bok head coach Kevin Foote congratulated Norton and Moyo on their Springbok selection.

“Everyone in the Junior Bok setup is delighted for Riley and Vusi, and we wish them well for the Nations Championship,” he said. “It is every young player’s dream to represent the Springboks, and they thoroughly deserve their opportunity.”

Foote also praised the players who were involved in the 40-0 win over Zimbabwe on Saturday.

“They made us proud with their performances. Their involvement in Gqeberha shows that we are on track in preparing the next generation of South African internationals.

“Injuries and call-ups to senior honours are part of the game. Fortunately we planned for these scenarios, and the players brought into the squad are well integrated into our environment and game model. We are confident in our preparation and excited for the challenge ahead.”

Reid and Rambo Kubheka (props), Mnebelele (hooker), Jooste (wing) and Alzeadon Felix (fullback) were all part of the Junior Bok squad that won the title in Italy last year.

The Junior Boks have been drawn in Pool A alongside Wales, Georgia and Uruguay and will be based in Tbilisi for the pool phase.

SA open their campaign against Uruguay at Avchala Stadium on June 27, followed by fixtures against Georgia (July 2) and Wales (July 7).

Junior Boks’ World Junior Championship squad

Props: Oliver Reid (Stormers), Rambo Kubheka (Sharks), Jordan Jooste (Stormers), Danie Kruger (Stormers), Luan van der Berg (Bulls).

Oliver Reid (Stormers), Rambo Kubheka (Sharks), Jordan Jooste (Stormers), Danie Kruger (Stormers), Luan van der Berg (Bulls). Hookers: Siphosethu Mnebelele (captain, Sharks), Liam van Wyk (Sharks).

Siphosethu Mnebelele (captain, Sharks), Liam van Wyk (Sharks). Locks: Heinrich Theron (Bulls), Jaythen Orange (Lions), JD Hattingh (Lions).

Heinrich Theron (Bulls), Jaythen Orange (Lions), JD Hattingh (Lions). Loose forwards: Kebotile Maake (Bulls), Risima Khosa (Lions), Luke Cannon (Lions), Wasi Vyambwera (Sharks), Vuyo Gwiji (Lions), Gert Kemp (Stormers).

Kebotile Maake (Bulls), Risima Khosa (Lions), Luke Cannon (Lions), Wasi Vyambwera (Sharks), Vuyo Gwiji (Lions), Gert Kemp (Stormers). Utility forward: Thomas Beling (Bulls).

Thomas Beling (Bulls). Scrumhalves: Hendre Schoeman (Bulls), Jayden Brits (Stormers).

Hendre Schoeman (Bulls), Jayden Brits (Stormers). Flyhalf: Yaqeen Ahmed (Stormers).

Yaqeen Ahmed (Stormers). Centres: Ethan Adams (Lions), Samuel Badenhorst (Stormers), Markus Muller (Stormers).

Ethan Adams (Lions), Samuel Badenhorst (Stormers), Markus Muller (Stormers). Outside and utility backs: Luan Giliomee (Sharks), Khuthadzo Rasivhaga (Sharks), Cheswill Jooste (Bulls), Jack Benade (Stormers), Jordan Steenkamp (Stormers), Akahluwa Boqwana (Bulls), Alzeadon Felix (Lions).

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