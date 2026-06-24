George set to lead England against Boks after Itoje rested

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Jamie George has been named as England captain for the Nations Championship after Maro Itoje was rested.

The highest possible standards will be demanded from England’s players as they prepare for their opening match against the world champion Springboks in Johannesburg next Saturday, coach Steve Borthwick said.

A busy itinerary of the new Nations Championship competition will present new challenges for Borthwick’s England squad who will be without regular skipper Maro Itoje.

The 31-year-old has been rested, after having exceeded World Rugby’s recommendation of playing only 30 games a season in each of his past two campaigns.

After their showdown against the Boks in Johannesburg, England play Fiji in Liverpool, before heading to the Argentine city of Santiago del Estero to face the Pumas.

“We’ve selected a squad with a good blend of experience and emerging talent,” Borthwick said.

“The Nations Championship presents an exciting challenge for this group. We will face strong opposition in demanding environments, with extensive travel, and changes in climate all testing the squad throughout the tournament.

England coach Steve Borthwick (David Rogers)

“I am sure by preparing well and continuing to demand the highest standards from one another every day, we will be well placed to meet the challenge of a very demanding summer schedule.”

Hooker Jamie George will lead an England squad that includes five uncapped players.

Saracens’ teenage wing Noah Caluori wins his place ahead rivals Adam Radwan, Tom Roebuck and Henry Arundell. The 19-year-old, whose prodigious leap makes him a potent aerial threat, finished joint top of the Premiership try-scoring charts with 18 this season.

SA-born Bristol centre Benhard Janse van Rensburg will become eligible for England on residency grounds in time for Tests against Fiji (July 11) and Argentina (July 18) has also included in the squad

Bath’s Max Ojomoh, Exeter’s Henry Slade and Gloucester’s Seb Atkinson join him as specialist midfield options, with Ollie Lawrence and Northampton pair Fraser Dingwall and Tom Litchfield overlooked.

Exeter’s uncapped Greg Fisilau is the secondary No 8 behind first-choice Ben Earl, with Alex Dombrandt having suffered an injury against a France XV last week.

Guy Pepper has recovered from injury to take his place in the back row, while tighthead props George Kloska and Vilikesa Sela are in line for first caps.

Our discipline wasn’t great, and the Barbarians scored tries in quick succession, so the yellow cards against us were not ideal, — Rassie Erasmus, Springbok coach

The absence of Itoje opens opportunities for others in the second row. George Martin, who only recently made his comeback from 14 months out with a string of injuries, is in the frame alongside while Gloucester’s Arthur Clark.

In the front row, Sale’s Asher Opoku-Fordjour — usually a tighthead — will also cover loosehead prop, where Ellis Genge only recently recovered from a calf complaint and Bevan Rodd and Fin Baxter have been ruled out.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus says his team must tighten their defensive structures and focus on playing as a tightly knit unit before they face England.

“Our discipline wasn’t great, and the Barbarians scored tries in quick succession, so the yellow cards against us were not ideal,” he said.

“They scored five great tries, so we need to eliminate those defensive lapses and be better as a unit when we play against England.”

England squad

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Arthur Clark, Alex Coles, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Theo Dan, Ben Earl, Charlie Ewels, Greg Fisilau, Ellis Genge, Jamie George (capt), Joe Heyes, Ted Hill, George Kloska, George Martin, Beno Obano, Asher Opoku-Fordjour, Guy Pepper, Henry Pollock, Vilikesa Sela

Backs: Seb Atkinson, Noah Caluori, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, George Ford, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Alex Mitchell, Cadan Murley, Max Ojomoh, Henry Slade, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Ben Spencer, Freddie Steward, Jack van Poortvliet

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