Fearless young warriors will drive Boks to greater heights, says Siya

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The arrival of fearless young warriors Riley Norton and Vusi Moyo into the senior Springbok set-up to face old enemies England will help drive the world champion Springboks to even greater heights, skipper Siya Kolisi says.

Lock Norton and flyhalf Moyo have been named in a 46-man Bok squad for the eagerly-awaited opening game of the Nations Championship at Ellis Park in Johannesburg next Saturday.

“I think it’s the best thing that could have happened to the squad,” Kolisi said. “Complacency can creep in when there’s nobody there to take your place. That’s not the case with us.

“There are so many guys on the same level. We are competing, but at the same time we are helping each other because the team comes first.

“When we trained with the U20 group, the intensity was really high because they are fearless and they don’t know what the limit is. What we’re seeing from them, coach Rassie [Erasmus] can call on them at any time now if something happens to any of us, and that’s a good thing.

“It’s been amazing to see the standard the U20s are working at. Coach Kevin Foote is doing a really great job with them.”

If you’re not fit enough, you can’t survive. You can’t play and you can’t be picked. No matter who you are, young or old, you have to be fit — Siya Kolisi, Springbok captain

Kolisi had spent part of his off-season running on the Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town after the Sharks failed to qualify for the United Rugby Championship play-offs.

“We have fitness tests here and I was doing everything I could to make sure I got a good score,” he said. “If you’re not fit enough, you can’t survive. You can’t play and you can’t be picked. No matter who you are, young or old, you have to be fit.”

Though there has been plenty of excitement about the new talent in the Bok squad, Erasmus says he has not closed the door on seasoned stars Faf de Klerk and Vincent Koch. They were excluded from the squad for the Nations Championship despite having been part of the recent two-week Bok training camp.

De Klerk, who played off the bench for the Boks against the Barbarians, and Koch will line up for the Barbarians when they face Wales at Twickenham on Saturday.

Erasmus has opted for Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams, Embrose Papier and Herschel Jantjies as his four scrumhalves for the Nations Championship.

“I think there’s a much longer list than just Faf and Vincent,” Erasmus said.

Faf de Klerk will line up for the Barbarians when they face Wales at Twickenham on Saturday. (Steve Haag)

“You can add Bongi Mbonambi, Jaden Hendrikse, Jordan Hendrikse, Ethan Hooker, Sebastian de Klerk, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Trevor Nyakane and others. Every player’s situation is different.

“We always like to have four nines in our squad. We feel more comfortable with that. Cobus is back, and he’s an experienced guy at 35. We generally like one of our scrumhalves to be a senior player who can guide the younger guys.

“We know what Faf can do. We’ve worked with him, we’ve trained with him and we know his value. We’ve always rated Herschel Jantjies, and now we want to have a proper look at him.

“There are another 15 to 17 players who are injured, being rested or who may be better suited to specific matches later in the campaign.

“We have plans for the second game against Scotland, the third game against Wales and the team that will play England. Internally those plans are already in place.”

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald