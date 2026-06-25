Grand Challenge club rugby resumes after break for Bok clash

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Harlequins No 8 Diego Abrahams makes ground during his team's EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby clash against Gardens at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium in Kariega.

After a break because of the Springboks versus Barbarians international clash in Gqeberha last week, club rugby resumes on Saturday with a full programme of exciting EPRU Grand Challenge fixtures.

It has proved to be a challenging time for club administrators after heavy rainfall forced matches to be called off at the start of the season, which created a backlog of fixtures.

Matches were also postponed when the Junior Boks played New Zealand in the Junior Rugby Championship at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on May 9.

In an effort to reduce the backlog, it was decided to play a full round of midweek matches on June 16, the Youth Day public holiday.

On Saturday all eyes will be on the Central Field in Kariega when beaten EC Super 14 finalists Progress host Harlequins in a pivotal Top 12 showdown that is expected to attract a capacity crowd.

Before the break, fans were treated to a thrilling end-to-end encounter when Gardens and Harlequins drew 22-22 in an action-packed clash at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium (Die Hok).

On current form Kruisfontein are rated as favourites to emerge with the points if their scheduled clash against Joubertina United takes place on Saturday

Harlequins had been hoping to avenge a narrow 11-9 defeat against Gardens in the 2025 Grand Challenge final, but they were unable to get over the line. Both teams entered the clash on the back of wins in their previous outings after Gardens beat Progress 29-7 and Harlequins edged Park 19-16.

Progress are getting back to their best form and bounced back from a derby defeat against Gardens to register a crucial 39-27 win over Star of Hope at the Central Field in their last outing.

With Gardens and Harlequins dropping points in last week’s midweek games, Kruisfontein United consolidated their lead at the top of the table with a 46-30 win over Hankey Villagers.

On current form Kruisfontein are rated as favourites to emerge with the points if their scheduled clash against Joubertina United takes place on Saturday.

Ongoing roadworks between Joubertina and Kareedouw have halted travel and prevented recent fixtures involving Joubertina United from taking place.

After winning their opening four matches, Park will be keen to get back on the winning track when they travel to face Star of Hope at the Jabavu Stadium in KwaNobuhle.

A new Grand Challenge format, designed to create extra excitement, has resulted in virtually every match becoming crucial in the revamped competition

The Londt Park outfit slumped to a second consecutive defeat when they were beaten 32-27 by Trying Stars in Alexandria ahead of last week’s enforced break.

Star of Hope, who were edged 21-10 by Hankey Villagers in their last outing, will be formidable opponents on home turf.

A new Grand Challenge format, designed to create extra excitement, has resulted in virtually every match becoming crucial in the revamped competition.

In 2026 clubs will play an initial single round of 11 matches against all the teams in their division before the group is split into top 6 and bottom 6 groups for the second half of the season.

Saturday’s fixtures:

Top 12:

Jeffreys Bay v Brumbies;

Star of Hope v Park;

Progress v Harlequins;

Joubertina v Kruisfontein United;

Hankey Villagers v Trying Stars.

Middle 12:

Missionvale v Central;

Kirkwood v Motherwell;

Evergreens v United Barbarians;

African Bombers v Suburban;

Despatch Oostelikes v Born Fighters;

Spring Rose v Kwaru.

Bottom 12:

St Marks v Kareedouw Tigers;

Lily White v Orlando Eagles;

Adelaide Rangers v Despatch;

Klipfontein v Middelburg Excelsior;

Windvogel v Middelburg Eagles;

Police-Crusaders v Helenvale.

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