Kariega’s Bergsig Special School is EP Elephants’ new home

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EP flyhalf Maxwell Klaasen booted five conversions when the Elephants beat the Border Bulldogs 45-5 in KuGompo City last week.

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EP rugby bosses have decided Bergsig Special School, which is centred in the Eastern Cape rugby hotbed of Kariega, will be the Elephants’ new home in the Carling Currie Cup First Division.

After playing fixtures at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and the Madibaz Stadium in Gqeberha in recent seasons, EP will face the Leopards in a crunch First Division outing at Bergsig on Saturday (kickoff 3pm).

EP’s fourth round clash against First Division champions the Griffons will also be played at Bergsig.

After losing their opening game against the Valke and then beating the Border Bulldogs, EP need a win over the Leopards to stay on course for the semifinals.

EP coach Allister Coetzee has warned his players they will be facing a confident Leopards side who were pipped 39-38 by the Griffons last week

Explaining the move to Bergsig, Coetzee said: “What is important to note [is] that Bergsig is a good rugby school and has always produced talented players.

EP Elephants coach Allister Coetzee. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images (Gallo)

“It is good to take games to those areas and reach out to that region of the community. So it will be a different venue for EP, and we are looking forward to it. That is part of the whole Currie Cup plan.

“It is also to generate interest because the national Academy Week will be held at Bergsig from July 5 to 11, and we would like the community to go out and support that tournament.

“So it is like killing two birds with one stone. Taking games to the communities and reaching out for wider support.”

Coetzee said a dominant maul helped the Elephants to overpower next door neighbours the Border Bulldogs 45-5 in a derby clash in KuGompo City last week. It was a much-needed comeback win for EP after they slumped to an error-riddled 49-28 defeat against the Valke in Kempton Park in their opening First Division outing three weeks ago.

EP, who led at 33-5 at halftime, outscored a lethargic Border outfit by seven tries to one. Thanks to their win, EP moved up into third spot on the six-team log.

Rampant EP loose forward CJ Velleman scored three tries, and there were also five pointers for Athenkosi Khetani, Richman Gora, Kamvelihle Fatyela and Lwandile Maphuko.

We will have to repeat our showing against Border in our next two home games against the Leopards and Griffons. We must make sure we don’t slip up again — Maxwell Klaasen, Elephants flyhalf

Elephants flyhalf Maxwell Klaasen completed the rout with five conversions.

“The Elephants were really good against the Bulldogs,” Coetzee said. “It was our fourth consecutive away game in the SA Cup and Currie Cup, and we are looking forward to playing at home.

“It was important for us to get the five points against Border to get back on track in the campaign.

“EP were really good at set pieces, and we scored four maul tries. Loose forward CJ Velleman scored his tries off the back of mauls.

“We will have to repeat our showing against Border in our next two home games against the Leopards and Griffons. We must make sure we don’t slip up again.”

Coetzee said he had no injury problems to consider before the Leopards clash.

After ending in a disappointing seventh spot in the 10-team SA Cup earlier in the season, EP have set their sights on reaching the First Division semifinals

EP reached the First Division semifinals in 2025 but were beaten 48-20 by the Griffons, who went on to beat the Valke in the final.

Saturday’s other fixtures

Griffons v SWD Eagles,

Valke v Border Bulldogs.

Log (all teams have played two matches)

Griffons 10, SWD Eagles 10, EP Elephants 6, Valke 6, Leopards 4, Border Bulldogs 0.

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