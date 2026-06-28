Rampant Junior Boks blow Uruguay away in World Cup opener

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Risima Khosa scored three tries when the Junior Boks overpowered Uruguay 104-7 in their opening match at the Junior World Championship in in Georgia on Saturday. Picture:

Keeping the ball in hand and playing with good energy and purpose helped the Junior Boks demolish Uruguay 104-7 in their opening match at the Junior World Championship in Georgia on Saturday, coach Kevin Foote said.

It was the perfect way for the Boks to kick off their title defence against a Uruguay side who were blown away by the Boks in Tbilisi.

The SA U20s led 50-0 at halftime and conceded their only try after the final hooter had sounded.

They scored 16 tries — including a penalty try — with Jordan Steenkamp (wing) and Risima Khosa (flanker) bagging hattricks of tries in a team effort against the South Americans.

“It’s awesome to get going after a long period of preparation,” Foote said.

“The players showed great intent from the start, and it’s pleasing to begin the tournament with a strong performance.

“Uruguay were very competitive at the breakdown and also challenged us in the lineouts.

“The conditions weren’t easy with the wind, but I thought we adapted well, kept the ball in hand and played with good energy and purpose.”

“Full credit to Uruguay for finishing the game the way they did,” he added. “Scoring at the end shows their determination and spirit, and that’s something we expected from them.”

Junior Boks coach Kevin Foote (Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

Foote said squad rotation would be key as SA look to build consistency and manage player workload over the course of the tournament.

“That’s the nature of a World Championship,” he said.

“We have a very good squad, and we’ll give other players opportunities in the next game. The focus is on continuing to build and improve.”

The Junior Boks now turn their attention to their next assignment against hosts Georgia, who narrowly lost their opening fixture against Wales (25-24) and are expected to come out firing in front of a passionate home crowd.

Scorers:

Junior Springboks 104: Tries: Markus Muller, Jordan Steenkamp (3), penalty try (worth 7 points), Risima Khosa (3), Ethan Adams, Khuthadzo Rasivhaga (2), Cheswill Jooste, Jayden Brits (2), Siphosethu Mnebelele, and Gert Kemp. Conversions: Alzeadon Felix (2), Luan Giliomee (3), Akahlulwa Boqwana (6).

Uruguay 7: Try: Sebastian Rivero. Conversion: Juan Francisco Pereira.

Junior Boks’ Remaining Pool A fixtures:

July 2: SA vs Georgia

July 7: SA vs Wales.

— Additional reporting by SA Rugby Communications

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