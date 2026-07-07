Pep talk from Siya Kolisi helped calm me, says Paul de Villiers

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Paul de Villiers has retained his place in the Bok side to face Scotland at Loftus on Saturday evening.

A calming pep talk from Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi helped to settle Paul de Villiers’ nerves after he was thrown in at the deep end when he made his Springbok debut against England last Saturday.

The dynamic loose forward was thrust into the Bok starting line-up after Kolisi failed a late hamstring fitness test ahead of the opening showdown in the Nations Championship at Ellis Park.

De Villiers and Cameron Hanekom were elevated to the run-on side after injuries to Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth forced coach Rassie Erasmus to shuffle side.

Thanks to an outstanding display against the English, De Villiers has retained his place in the Bok side to face Scotland at Loftus on Saturday (kickoff is 5.40pm).

“They had a few fitness tests with Siya on Saturday morning and that’s when I heard about it,” De Villiers said. “They were massive shoes to fill.

“The team helped me a lot, and they looked after me and then each other. They helped me settle in and make it a bit easier. They had my back at every turn.

I focused on contributing to the team in whichever way but there’s still a lot of stuff that we could’ve done better — but we will hopefully fix it in the week — Paul de Villiers

“Siya helped me a lot. He made me feel a bit calmer — but like I said, the whole squad backs you and makes you comfortable. It was awesome.”

De Villiers said the Bok structures had ensured a smooth transition.

“Cameron Hanekom and I have come a long way. We played together at the Junior Boks,” he said. “We attended two alignment camps, and we spent two or three weeks up here.

“The standard of training is almost Test level. We are used to that standard and the coaches prep us so well. Even though I did not know I was playing only hours before kickoff, I was ready because of the way they prepared us.”

De Villiers said wearing the Springbok jersey against England was a special moment.

“England is not a bad team, so to be trusted to pull the jersey over my head is very special. I focused on contributing to the team in whichever way but there’s still a lot of stuff that we could’ve done better — but we will hopefully fix it in the week.”

Scotland are a quality team who will test us in all areas of the game and they are well coached, so they will throw everything they have at us — Rassie Erasmus, Springbok coach

Erasmus has named a revamped team to face Scotland.

“We have good depth in our squad, and this will be a great test for the team,” Erasmus said. “Scotland had a good Six Nations campaign and they come off a victory against Argentina away, so they will be psyched up going into this match.

“All of the players have been working extremely hard at training, and they are fully aware of the threat Scotland poses.

“Many of these combinations have played together for the Springboks and for their provincial teams this season. Many of the players will also be playing at their home ground at Loftus Versfeld, so they know the field and conditions well.

“Scotland are a quality team who will test us in all areas of the game and they are well coached, so they will throw everything they have at us.

“Matches against them are always tough. Looking back, there have been some very close encounters between the sides in the past, so we need to be switched on from the first whistle.

“We need to be accurate in all departments of the game and use our opportunities if we want to get the desired result.”

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