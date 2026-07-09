Leading Grand Challenge sides in fight for Top 12 supremacy

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Kruisfontein United's Danny Benjamin looking for a gap in Park's defence during an EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby clash at Londt Park.

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It will be a battle for supremacy among the top two positioned clubs when log leaders Kruisfontein United host second-placed Harlequins in Humansdorp on Saturday.

Kruisfontein will go into the showdown with their tails up after a narrow 22-19 win over Park in their previous EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 outing last week.

Harlequins, who had a bye last week, are also enjoying a good run of form and emerged 39-24 winners over Progress at the Central Field in Kariega on June 27.

Every tackle, every carry and every chase must reflect the standard of a team that wants to be champions — Frank Domingo, Kruisfontein coach

“This weekend is more than another fixture because it is the final game of the first round,” Kruisfontein coach Frank Domingo said. “This is a massive opportunity for Kruisfontein to cement our place at the top of the log.

“Every tackle, every carry and every chase must reflect the standard of a team that wants to be champions.

“Kruisfontein have worked hard to put ourselves in this position and we must finish the first round with the same hunger, unity and discipline that brought us here.”

After his team’s loss to Kruisfontein, Park coach Marius van der Walt that his team would mount a fightback. Park are facing an away clash against Joubertina United on Saturday.

“Park had a shocking first half against Kruisfontein, and we were down 22-0 at one stage,” Van der Walt said. “It was unbelievable that it was the same team that had been doing so well in previous games.

“We came right in the last 25-minutes, and our wing broke through, but he could not offload a pass. That could have been a sensational winning try, but it did not happen.

“We were not happy with the performance, but we will come back fighting.”

As the season nears the halfway mark, clubs are vying to end the first half of the season on a high note

Only two Top 12 matches were contested last Saturday after the Progress versus Brumbies clash and the Hankey Villagers and NMU Madibaz showdown failed to take place.

Progress return to action with a match against the Madibaz at the Central Field in Kariega on Saturday.

After beating Star of Hope 34-13 at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium in Kariega last week, Gardens have an away match against Jeffreys Bay.

As the season nears the halfway mark, clubs are vying to end the first half of the season on a high note.

EP Rugby clarifies format

In a letter to clubs explaining how a new format would work in the second half of the season, EP Rugby said: “Regarding the Grand Challenge competitions, you will recall we followed a very consultative process to arrive at the final product for our 2026 club competition format and the rules and regulations. This we did in line with the EPRU constitutional prescripts.

“We consulted with clubs, club affairs and the EPRU excom, and at the end the highest authority of the EPRU at the annual meeting where we adopted the format and rules for our 2026 club competitions.

“With regard to the Grand Challenge (36 clubs), this is a summary of what was decided at the annual meeting. The 36 clubs will be divided in a top, middle and bottom 12. All three groups to play an initial single round of 11 games.

“Thereafter it will be split 6/6. These six will play an additional five games within the group of six. Though split, EPRU will continue drawing joint logs. Nowhere in any written correspondence was reference was made to a top and bottom six divide of the 12 teams (1A, 1B and 1C).

“During the annual meeting Brumbies clearly indicated and proposed we utilise the final logs (at the conclusion of the first round) and group the six clubs (two groups) according to uneven and equal numbers — ie. 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 and 11 to be in the one group while 2, 4, etc are in the second group.”

Saturday’s Grand Challenge fixtures

Top 12:

Star of Hope v Trying Stars;

Joubertina United v Park;

Kruisfontein United v Harlequins;

Jeffreys Bay v Gardens;

Progress v Madibaz.

Middle 12:

Central v Kirkwood;

Kwaru v Missionvale;

Born Fighters v Spring Rose;

Suburban v Despatch Oostelikes;

United Barbarians v African Bombers;

Motherwell v Evergreens.

Bottom 12:

Kareedouw Tigers v Lily White;

Helenvale v St Marks;

Despatch v Klipfontein;

Middelburg Eagles v Police-Crusaders;

Orlando Eagles v Adelaide Rangers.

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