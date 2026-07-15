It’s all about the team when you play for Boks, says De Villiers

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Loose forward Paul de Villiers (with ball) says egos will be put aside when the Springboks face Wales in the Nations Championship in Durban on Saturday. Picture:

When the Springboks lace up their boots to go into battle against Wales on Saturday all egos will be put aside and everyone will play towards a common team goal, loose forward Paul de Villiers says.

De Villiers will be a key player in the Bok side when they hunt for a third consecutive win in the Nations Championship at Kings Park in Durban (kickoff 5.40pm).

The fiery 23-year-old Stormers loose forward says the transition from playing in the United Rugby Championship to Test rugby is made easier by the systems the Boks have put in place.

“In my first game for the Boks [a debut against England two weeks ago], I got the notice very late. So having more preparation this time around has been good for me. There are still a lot of nerves, but it is good to almost know what is coming and be more ready for the game.

“Credit to this environment, the coaches and all the players around me. They really help everyone feel comfortable and ready to play.

“You almost go through stages. You get used to senior rugby, then the Currie Cup, then the URC, and then you work toward the goal of getting into the Springbok squad.

Our main focus is on ourselves, our own standards, and what we want to achieve on Saturday. We’re not saying we’re not looking at them, but our biggest focus is our own game — Paul de Villiers

“Everything happens systematically. With the training standard during the week, you get used to what will happen on Saturday.

“The Bok coaches have created an alignment in the squad where it’s not about the individual or the ego. It’s about the team. You put your ego aside and play toward a common goal.”

De Villiers says every minute spent playing in the green and gold jersey is valuable.

“More time on the field gives you confidence,” he said. “It makes you feel good to contribute to the team, but I think time on the field is the biggest aspect that helps me feel more comfortable.

“We know what Jac Morgan can bring for Wales, and he’s obviously a very good fetcher. But our main focus is on ourselves, our own standards, and what we want to achieve on Saturday. We’re not saying we’re not looking at them, but our biggest focus is our own game.”

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus said he had been hoping to pick skipper Siya Kolisi for the Welsh clash.

The important thing is we don’t want to send players to Argentina while New Zealand is busy playing against our franchises, and we have to fly back, and they’re used to South African weather and the stadiums, and then we have to play them in the first Test — Rassie Erasmus, Bok coach

“We were hoping to play guys like Siya in this game, but he has got a niggle,” Erasmus said. “I’ve been saying every week that they’re close, but common sense says we have Argentina away [on August 8] and all those guys will be ready for that game.

“Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry is something that we’re all excited about. Next week the boys are off, and then we’re going to send 26, 27 guys over to Argentina to prepare and then keep some guys back to prepare for the Greatest Rivalry Series.

“The important thing is we don’t want to send players to Argentina while New Zealand is busy playing against our franchises, and we have to fly back, and they’re used to South African weather and the stadiums, and then we have to play them in the first Test.

“We will really focus on that Argentina game and getting Eben Etzebeth, Siya, Lood de Jager and Franco Mostert to go to Argentina and pick a proper team.

“But we will leave 15, 16 or 17 guys, depending on who’s injured, back at home to start preparing for the All Blacks.”

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