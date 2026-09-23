Ambitious Lions targeting home URC semifinal, says Steyn

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Lions scrumhalf Nico Steyn in action for the SA ‘A’ team against Zimbabwe at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Playing in a home United Rugby Championship semifinal at Ellis Park is the target the Lions have set themselves for the new season, scrumhalf Nico Steyn says.

The Gauteng outfit want to improve on last season’s showing when they slumped to a heavy 59-10 quarterfinal defeat against Leinster in Dublin.

“It was our goal last season to finish among the top eight teams so that we could play in the knockout rounds,” Steyn said.

“But now that we have achieved that, we want more.

“We don’t just want to finish among the top eight again.

“Earlier this week we said to each other that we want to play in a home semifinal.”

Steyn is on the Springbok radar and was called up to the SA A squad to play against Zimbabwe in Gqeberha earlier this year.

“It actually came as a big shock to me to be called up to the SA A team,” he said.

“I only received the message on Saturday evening that I had to join them the following day. I was over the moon about the opportunity.

“It was wonderful to be part of that group before the match.

“Everyone knew what the plan was, who was going to play where and what the objectives were.

“The match was really special, and it lit a fire in me.”

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen said consistency would be key for his team if they wanted to taste success in the URC.

“We’ve worked extremely hard in preseason, and hopefully we can keep on building on the momentum we had at the end of last season,” he said.

“There is a real excitement in the camp of where we are and where we feel we can go.

“Our challenge will be consistency and to just deal with whatever the challenges, whether it’s home or away or travel, and see how close we can get to our identity.”

The Lions face the 2025-26 URC champions Leinster in their opening game of the season at Ellis Park on September 26.

“Yeah, they are a quality team, quality squad; they’ve got class all over, so whether they bring their international players or not, the international players they’ll be extremely well coached,” Van Rooyen said.

“We know that they’ve got a big, rushed defence; one bad decision on defence and they’ll expose you.

“So, just looking at the preseason games, they look really sharp, really quick.

“So, we know that they’re gonna arrive here with a decent team and unbelievable structure, so we’ll have to find our feet quickly.”

The Lions have confirmed that scrumhalf Haashim Pead has left the franchise to continue his career at the Stormers after he fell behind Morné van den Berg and Steyn for the Lions’ No 9 jersey.

“Pead, who began his professional career at the Lions in 2024, has made the decision to continue his rugby journey in the Western Cape,” a Lions statement said.

“During his time in Johannesburg, he established himself as a standout talent, earning his senior domestic debut in the Currie Cup against the Bulls, followed by an international debut against the Newcastle Red Bulls.”

Lions Rugby Company CEO Rudolf Straeuli said: “Haashim has been a dedicated and exceptional talent since beginning his professional career with us in 2024.

“While we are sad to see him depart Johannesburg, we respect his decision to take on a new challenge with the Stormers.

“We thank him for his service to the Lions and wish him success in the next chapter of his career.”

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