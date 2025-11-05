McKenzie accepts Safa’s Tseka ‘warning’ on Bafana’s Mokoena saga

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sports minister Gayton McKenzie says he is happy with the response he got from Safa over the Tebogo Mokoena yellow card saga.

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has let the South African Football Association (Safa) off the hook in the Bafana Bafana Teboho Mokoena saga and accepted the association’s verdict on team manager Vincent Tseka.

On Tuesday, McKenzie said Tseka, responsible for picking up that Mokoena was suspended and should not have played against Lesotho in March, for which Bafana were docked three points by Fifa, endangering their 2026 World Cup qualification, was handed a final written warning by Safa.

McKenzie urged the public to rally behind Bafana after they qualified nonetheless, pledging R5m to support their preparations for the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco next month and next year’s Fifa World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico.

McKenzie had previously talked tough and demanded answers from the association, giving them seven days to submit a detailed report on what action would be taken against Tseka.

However, during a media briefing at Freedom Park in Pretoria on Tuesday, McKenzie said he was happy with the response he got from Safa, adding the matter was now closed.

“I’m happy with how Safa has handled this matter. They have been transparent with us. They have done a thorough investigation; points were deducted, people were found to have breached the standards set by Fifa, and actions have been taken,” McKenzie told the media.

“Safa has kept its promise [and] I’m asking now that we must support Safa and be behind our team. All eyes now must be on the Afcon.”

McKenzie confirmed Tseka has been issued with a final written warning by Safa, and measures have been put in place to ensure a similar incident does not happen in the future.

“That he [Tseka] went to buy ice [when Mokoena received a yellow card during the match against Benin, which made him ineligible to play against Lesotho], speaks to the fact that it was not even his job, but it shows you the commitment of the man. Tseka has made a mistake, but what I like about Safa is they have put in place measures so that it should not happen again.”McKenzie said Amajita, Banyana Banyana, the South African women’s rugby team and the Proteas women’s cricket team will receive R1m each in bonuses for achievements this year and support, while the Amajimbos, competing at the U-17 World Cup in Qatar, will receive R500,000 in bonuses.

