Afcon auditions begin: Makgalwa’s chance to shine

BIG DREAMS: Keletso Makgalwa during training at the Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg on Monday.

With Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos watching closely, Keletso Makgalwa is determined to make a lasting impression and earn his place in the Africa Cup of Nations squad.

The 28-year-old attacker is part of the 23-man Bafana Bafana squad to play an international friendly against Zambia at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

The match forms part of Broos’s preparation for Afcon, which will be held in Morocco in December.

SA are in Group B, along with Egypt, Angola and Zimbabwe.

On Saturday, Broos will also be keen to see how newcomers like Makgalwa and Masindi Nemtajela apply themselves.

Makgalwa’s football journey took flight at the Mamelodi Sundowns Academy, where his standout performances quickly caught the eye of coach Pitso Mosimane, earning him a coveted spot in the senior team.

But because of his injury issues, he ended up going out on loan.

“First of all, I would like to thank the coach for the opportunity he gave me to be part of this amazing group,” Makgalwa said.

“I think I started very well as a young boy from the Sundowns Academy.

“I played in the U20 World Cup and the U23 Afcon, which qualified for the Olympics.

“I think it was a great journey, but you know, sometimes there are injuries in football, so that is where I struggled.

“I had so many injuries when I was at Sundowns.

“Especially after winning the treble with coach Pitso before he left.

“I think everything was going very well, and there were so many setbacks after that.

“So that is when I even went out on loan to seek some game time elsewhere.”

Makgalwa has played for Maritzburg United, Moroka Swallows, TS Galaxy and Cape Town All Stars.

He eventually ended his contract with the Brazilians to join Upington United and is now with Sekhukhune United under Eric Tinkler.

“I went to Upington after terminating my contract with Sundowns because I needed to start afresh, which I did,” Makgalwa said.

“I told myself that one day I want to see myself in the Bafana Bafana team.

“So I need to work hard and make sure that I come back very strong.

“I have been working very hard towards that.

“It was not easy, to be honest, and playing for such a big team as Mamelodi Sundowns, breaking into the first team, was not easy either.

“I think coach Pitso helped me so much to be where I was at that time, and I am so grateful, and I think I am getting closer to reaching my full potential.

“I did not start the season very well, unlike the previous season, where I had the best season of my career.

“I had to change the mentality here and there. To be honest, the teams were planning around me.

“So, I had to adjust with the help of coach Eric. I think now my performance has improved.”

