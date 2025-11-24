Barker aims to turn CAF win into league success

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker hopes his side will build momentum now following their 1-0 victory over Congolese side AS Otohô in their CAF Confederation Cup group match opener at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

Ashley Cupido scored the only goal of the match at the death to give his side a perfect start in this competition.

With a poor run in the Betway Premiership, where they are currently struggling in the relegation zone, Barker believes this will give them confidence heading into their league match against Orbit College on Wednesday.

“Besides the CAF competition, our league situation is important because defending and being solid lay the foundation to win games. If you are not defending well and you are conceding, it makes it more difficult,” Barker told the media after the match.

It’s important for the team to build in blocks because it is not only this CAF competition; there are others that we need to do well and better in. — Steve Barker, Stellenbosch coach

“So, it’s part of our process to be working on, and I felt that worked well, but there were times on the ball that I felt we were a little bit not good enough, too nervous.

“Trying to play the final pass too early, you could see it is a team that is lacking belief and confidence right now; it is a process that we are working on, and it was important to get a win to give us a little bit of a smile. Obviously, a big match [is] coming up midweek.”

Stellies will face Orbit at Olympia Park on Wednesday and then travel to Zanzibar to face Singida Black Stars in the Confederation Cup on Sunday.

“It is important for us as a team to build in blocks because it is not only this competition; there are others that we need to do well and better in,” he said.

“Good start in the campaign; you must win your home games. We’ve done that, so we look forward to next Sunday in Zanzibar against Black Stars. Now we have to go back there because we are trying to get points in the away matches.”

Sowetan