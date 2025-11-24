Brace scorer Nuno Santos ‘very happy’ at Sundowns - Clone

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nuno Santos celebrates his goal with Tashreeq Matthews of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Caf Champions League match against Saint Eloi Lupopo at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria, on November 22 2025.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Nuno Santos has revealed what convinced him to join the club from Portuguese top-flight side Vitória Guimarães SC in September.

He said it was an easy decision as Sundowns are one of the biggest clubs on the continent, adding that coach Miguel Cardoso played a crucial role in his decision to move to the Brazilians.

Santos, 26, has quickly adapted to life in South Africa, including scoring a brace to help Downs beat Democratic Republic of Congo outfit FC Saint-Éloi Lupopo 3-1 in their Caf Champions League group match opener at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Nuno Santos opens his campaign with 2 goals and 1 assist. 👏 One to watch for sure! #TotalEnergiesCAFCL | @Football2Gether pic.twitter.com/9FdVfsgzKz — TotalEnergies CAFCL & CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) November 23, 2025

“Sundowns is the biggest club in South Africa and one of the biggest clubs in Africa, and I felt the club really wanted me. When you see that, it’s easier to make those types of decisions,” Santos said after the match.

“He [Cardoso] had an influence because he is a Portuguese coach. [We] speak the same language and he advised me how things are here, and it was easier for me.”

Santos said his teammates also helped him to adapt quickly at Chloorkop. He said he was pleased with his performance against Lupopo.

“Very good, great performance by the team. Three points is the most important thing we wanted to get, but I am happy with [my] performance too.

“They [the team] welcomed me very well and I’m thankful for all the people who have made me feel at home since I came here.”

Santos said he was adapting to playing in the Champions League but he has to work more on the physicality of the continental interclub game.

“So far, so good. I played two games against Remo Stars [of Nigeria] and we did well — and now in the first game of the group stage, the first three points made me happy with the team.”

