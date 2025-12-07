Abdeslam Ouaddou urges US-bound Mbokazi to never forget Pirates

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi and club official Mpumi Khoza after they beat Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout final at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

As Mbekezeli Mbokazi prepares to leave the club for an exciting adventure in the US, Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has urged the Bafana Bafana defender to go and improve himself and never forget Orlando Pirates.

Mbokazi played his last match for the Buccaneers in the 1-0 Carling Knockout final win over gallant Marumo Gallants at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday and is moving to Chicago Fire in the MLS after the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in January.

Mbokazi leaves Pirates with MTN8 and Carling Knockout winner medals, having helped them to reach the semifinal stage of the Champions League and establish himself as a Bafana regular.

His move opens up opportunities for other defenders like Thabiso Sesane, Olisa Ndah and Nkosinathi Sibisi who have been used consistently or seen any action at all over the past few weeks for a variety of reasons.

Asked to comment about the move, Ouaddou said he is happy to see him make the move.

“I cannot say it is a loss for the club because we have to think about the evolution of players,” Ouaddou said after he lifted his second trophy with Pirates.

Abdeslam Ouaddou on the departure of Mbekezeli Mbokazi.



— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) December 6, 2025

“Orlando Pirates is one of the big clubs in Africa and every coach wants to have their best players go and compete for the title. But this is the ecosystem of football and I was in his position when I was 22 years old at my former club in AS Nancy in France.

“I was developed there for four years and after those four years I spent two years in the second division. After that I went to Fulham in the Premier League and this is the evolution of football. I just want to wish him good luck and all the best to him.

“Before this final, I told him he needs to put the team first and win this trophy and he did his job. Nobody can speak to him now but this is the normal evolution of a football player.”

Mbokazi is a naturally shy person and Ouaddou said Americans will help to improve his football and communication which is important for a leader.

“He is going to the US and we want him to improve and he must never forget Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana. It is not because he is going to the US that he needs to stop improving or making efforts,” Ouaddou said, also expanding on Mbokazi’s qualities as a player.

“With the way we are playing with the high block and counter pressing and the way we are playing attacking football, sometimes you take some risks and it is important to have a defender with speed.

“This is because you leave lots of space behind and most of the teams play in transition, so he did a fantastic job. When the opponent use the space at the back, he managed to win duels.

“He is a central defender that is comfortable with his feet. In modern football you want to build and find the cross, find the lines, bypass the defences. He is able to play short and long, he is strong on his feet and he is good with the head.

“I think he has a good future and they will improve him in terms of leadership and communication. Communication is important when you are playing as a pair in defence.

“You need to command and take the lead because you have the game in front if you and you want to see everything.”

